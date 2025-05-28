Dr. Dan Briggs Selected As Top Medical Researcher Of The Year By IAOTP

Dr. Dan Briggs will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Dan Briggs, President and CEO of Auragens, was recently selected as Top Medical Researcher of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over a decade of experience, Dr. Briggs has certainly proven himself an expert in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Briggs is the President and CEO of Panama-based, Auragens, The World's Premiere Stem Cell Research, Development, and Treatment Center. Spanning the entire 48th floor of the Oceania Business Plaza and wholly dedicated to research, development, and treatments within stem cell biologics. From healthy aging to chronic illness, the mission of Auragens is improve the quality of life for the individual, while driving innovation and adoption in the space, to the benefit of all mankind.In addition, Dr. Briggs is Chairman and CEO of Rearview Pictures, a film and television production company that is content driven with quality always taking precedence over quantity. From cartoons like Rick and Morty, to high budget series like Loki, and feature films with some of the biggest names in the industry, we are proud to always make a product worthy of an audience's time and trust.To add to Dr. Brigg's impressive career, he is also the Founder and Chief Executive of mundane, a parent company for numerous children in the fields of renewable energy, healthcare, DOOH, entertainment, financing, real estate development, and logistics.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business development, medical research, volunteering, content creation, and public speaking.Prior to his career, Dr. Briggs earned his Bachelor's degree from Pepperdine University, followed by his Master's degree from Stanford University and culminating with his Doctorate degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Briggs has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2020, he was awarded Top 10 Business Leaders and Innovators from Industry Era. Last year he was awarded Who's Who of Top Executives. This year he will also be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top Medical Researcher of the Year.In addition to his successful career, Dr. Briggs is Chairman and CEO of the Neighborhood Clinic, based out of Henderson, NV, and is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) recognized, primary care provider, with facilities in underserved areas. Their mission is to return the doctor's office to its standing as the patient's long-term partner in wellness and health. They are focused on population heath, offering high quality, cost-effective, healthcare services to everyone regardless of insurance.Dr. Briggs is also a member of the Board of Directors for Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy, and Leadership in Southern Nevada,) a nonprofit, membership-based association whose mission is to foster strategic alliances in the healthcare community, collaborating on workforce issues, and being a proactive force for legislative initiatives to improve access and the delivery of quality healthcare. The organization now represents members who collectively employ over 28,000 healthcare professionals. Multiple task forces, councils and committees meet on a regular basis to address various issues and opportunities.In addition, Dr. Briggs serves in the Treasury Office at Born Free USA, an organization committed to ensuring that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect and are able to live their lives according to their needs. Their conservation work occurs in communities, classrooms, courtrooms, and the halls of Congress, and they also operate the largest primate sanctuary in the United States.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Briggs for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Briggs attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.