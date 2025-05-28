Blokko.Io Surges Past Growth Forecasts As Demand For Alternative Payments Skyrockets
This surge in interest, driven entirely by inbound requests, represents a significant strategic milestone for Blokko . The company now projects the potential onboarding of over 500,000 merchants, a figure that dramatically exceeds its earlier YE 2025 forecasts and emphasizes its growing relevance in the global payments' ecosystem.
"It is particularly exciting that these commercial opportunities are being initiated by the aggregators themselves," said Gustavo Jimenez, CEO of Blokko. "It's a clear signal that the market is looking for next-generation infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of modern merchants by integrating Crypto and Stable Coin acceptance in the legacy POS (“Point of Sale”) platform-and Blokko is here to deliver."
The company is currently in the process of finalizing commercial agreements with several of these aggregators. These networks are expected to materially accelerate Blokko's revenue and market penetration across Latin America and the United States.
With a growing presence in the United States-where many of its newest clients are based-alongside Brazil and Mexico, and expansion plans into additional Latin American markets, Blokko is rapidly becoming a go-to infrastructure partner for modern payment processors and merchant acquirers.
Positioned to Scale
Blokko's scalable infrastructure and seamless API and POS integration capabilities allow it to serve a wide variety of retail and digital merchants. Its growing footprint reflects a broader market shift toward more intuitive, secure, and borderless payment experiences.
Blokko is in the final stages of closing a $1,500,000 USD seed round, with strong interest from multiple investors across the fintech and payments ecosystem. The capital will support accelerated merchant onboarding, platform scalability, and the expansion of its commercial and technical teams. This fundraising milestone aligns with the company's rapid growth trajectory and will help convert significant inbound aggregator demand into sustained transactional revenue.
Blokko
Blokko is a Miami-based fintech company building the next generation of alternative payment infrastructure. Through seamless integration of crypto, A2A, and emerging payment methods such as PIX (Brazil) and Codi (Mexico), Blokko enables processors and merchants to unlock secure, scalable, and borderless payment capabilities. Learn more at
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future commercial agreements, anticipated merchant onboarding, and projected growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Blokko assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
