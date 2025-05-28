Rajasthan Govt Allocates Land For The Industrial Zone And Power Infrastructure
Chief Minister Sharma has approved the allocation of over 106 hectares of land in Kanaikala village, located in Bhinay tehsil of Ajmer district, for the development of a new industrial zone.
The land has been allotted to the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) under Section 92 of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956, for the establishment of non-polluting industrial units.
This initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities at the local level and significantly boost industrial growth in the region, said officials.
In a parallel move to strengthen the state's energy infrastructure, Chief Minister Sharma has also approved a proposal for the allocation of 39.17 hectares of land in Sorsan village, Anta tehsil of Baran district.
The land will be utilised by the Rajasthan State Electricity Transmission Corporation Limited (RSETCL) for the establishment of a 765 KV Grid Substation (GSS).
This strategic installation will enhance the efficiency and reliability of the state's power transmission network, ensuring a better quality power supply across the region.
These decisions reaffirm the government's commitment to industrial expansion and infrastructure development, laying a strong foundation for economic growth and employment in Rajasthan.
