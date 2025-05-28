Valet Living Renews National Partnership Agreement With Rangewater Real Estate

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A long-time partner of Valet Living, RangeWater signed its first National Partnership Agreement in 2021, which included amenities Valet Living Doorstep, a waste and recycling collection service, and Torch Fitness, which provides residents with the option to forgo a gym membership by offering live, on-site fitness classes.

A long-time partner of Valet Living, RangeWater signed its first National Partnership Agreement in 2021

Post thi

Under the new agreement, Valet Living will continue to provide those popular amenities, while expanding support to include Bulk, which allows property managers to maintain neat and clean properties, and services provided by MultiPro Property Solutions , the premier apartment turns provider in the U.S. Under common ownership with Valet Living, MultiPro Property Solutions provides a broad array of hassle-free property capabilities for the multifamily industry – with an emphasis on apartment make-ready solutions – through a single point of contact.

"As we expand our portfolio throughout the Southeast and Southwest, it's critical to partner with a team that can scale with us," said Kaden Czerniawski, Senior Managing Director of Operations for RangeWater. "Valet Living brings best-in-class technology and a commitment to service that simplifies operations for our teams and ensures high-quality experiences for our residents."

"We're proud to renew and expand our partnership with RangeWater Real Estate, a company that shares our commitment to operational excellence and resident satisfaction," said Matt Graves, President and COO of Valet Living. "This agreement reflects the strength of our collaboration and our ability to scale with clients as they grow – powered by innovative technology, responsive service, and a deep understanding of the multifamily housing landscape."

About Valet Living

For three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million apartment homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

About RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents, and employees across the Sun Belt and Mountain West. With a diversified portfolio of multifamily, build-to-rent, and mixed-use real estate assets, the Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 36,900 multifamily units since its inception in 2006, representing over $7.2 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater blends local market knowledge and subject matter expertise to create places and experiences that redefine community, currently managing a portfolio of more than 72,000 multifamily units across 13 states. With offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, and Tampa, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for rental housing. For more information, visit LiveRangeWater .

Contact: Lisa Taylor

[email protected]

703-725-3465

SOURCE Valet Living