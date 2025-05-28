Tampa General Hospital Recognized As A Top 100 Academic Medical Center To Know By Becker's Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review identifies Tampa General Hospital as one of the nation's leading academic medical centers.

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker's Hospital Review released a first-of-its-kind list at the end of April, noting Tampa General Hospital (TGH) as one of the top 100 academic medical centers to know in 2025. This latest accolade for the academic health system follows Tampa General's recent ranking among the top 30% of the nation's leading hospitals for overall performance by Vizient Inc.

The Becker's list, compiled through extensive research, recognizes leading institutions across the U.S. that are at the forefront of medical education, research and patient care. Tampa General Hospital is one of only three academic medical centers in Florida to be included on the list. It also stands out as the Tampa Bay region's only university-affiliated academic health system, in partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the top 100 academic medical centers in the nation," says John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "At Tampa General Hospital, our patients are at the heart of everything we do. This honor reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team to create a patient-centered atmosphere, while providing an unwavering commitment to exceptional care for our community."

Academic medical centers like Tampa General are comprehensive institutions that integrate education, research and clinical expertise to deliver the most advanced health care available. This includes a wide range of tertiary and quaternary services, such as complex neurosurgery, cardiothoracic procedures and organ transplantation, as well as specialized care in neonatology, cancer treatment, intensive care and palliative care. These centers are also often at the forefront of experimental treatments and procedures, offering patients access to cutting-edge medical interventions.

The recognition highlights Tampa General's commitment to innovation, research and education. As a leading academic medical center and the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General is dedicated to training the next generation of health care professionals and providing advanced medical care to patients throughout the region and beyond. With the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine recognized as one of only 16 medical schools nationally, and the only one in Florida, to receive a Tier 1 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report Best Medical School rankings in research, this partnership is further elevated, allowing the faculty to drive even greater achievements in patient care and medical innovation. The health system's dedication to cutting-edge technology, specialized programs and a collaborative environment contributes to its standing as a national leader in health care.

"This latest recognition from Becker's Hospital Review validates the strong, productive and ever-growing partnership between Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, now ranked among the top 16 medical schools in the nation," said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president at USF Health, dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and executive vice president and chief academic officer at Tampa General. "Together, we are committed to advancing medical knowledge, training the next generation of health care professionals, and increasing access to world-class care and clinical expertise in our community and beyond."

Tampa General has consistently achieved national recognition for its commitment to excellence in patient care, research, innovation and team member engagement, earning accolades from organizations such as Newsweek, Forbes, and U.S. News & World Report. Further demonstrating its dedication to delivering world-class care, the academic health system also achieved Magnet® recognition status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® last year and became one of only 2% of hospitals nationwide to earn this prestigious designation five consecutive times.

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. Tampa General and the complete list of this year's "100 academic medical centers to know 2025" are profiled online here .

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals , with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers , the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women . Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2023, provided a net community benefit of approximately $301.8 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh) . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to .

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED