Troutman Pepper Locke Expands Government Contracts Practice With Partner Michael Barnicle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Barnicle, who was a partner at Arnold & Porter, represents federal government contractors relative to aerospace, national defense, homeland security, cybersecurity, information security, legislative affairs, foreign military sales, and global commerce matters. He assists clients throughout the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

"Michael's many years of experience as an attorney with the Judge Advocate Generals Corps advising the Army on government contracting matters provides him with a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our clients," said Hilary Cairnie , current leader of the firm's Government Contracts Practice Group. "His arrival represents a significant milestone in the firm's strategy to expand the breadth and depth of our capabilities to represent our clients doing business with federal, state, and local government agencies and supporting other entities that service the government marketplace."

Barnicle's experience includes assisting clients with all aspects of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, contract-related statutes, and federal agency policies involving services and supplies vital to national defense and infrastructure. He handles complex, high-stakes bid protests and contract appeals cases. Barnicle also represents government contractors before federal agencies and various federal district courts throughout the country. He also represents government contractors in corporate transactional matters, as well as oversees and implements various government contract compliance audits, systems, and investigations.

Andrea Verney Kerstein , managing partner of Troutman Pepper Locke's Chicago office, added, "Michael is a tremendous addition to the Chicago office and the firm. His complex litigation experience will be instrumental in expanding our government contracts practice and enhancing the firm's capabilities and market presence."

Prior to entering private practice, Barnicle served as a government contracts attorney in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps, which included a combat tour in Iraq as a strategic legal advisor to senior military and other government officials. Previously, he served as chair of the government contracts and international trade group at Duane Morris.

Barnicle is a frequent speaker on various aspects of federal government contracting at the request of federal government agencies. He is also very active in and provides pro bono services to the military veterans community. In 2007, Barnicle founded the John Marshall Law School Veterans Legal Support Center and Clinic in Chicago.

Barnicle earned his J.D. from the John Marshall Law School and his B.A. from the University of Kansas.

"Government contracting has been my focus since I started practicing law. I am excited to bring my experience and knowledge to Troutman Pepper Locke to help grow the practice with such a high-caliber team," said Barnicle.

Troutman Pepper Locke's Government Contracts Practice Group routinely represents and assists clients in connection with audits, regulatory and compliance counseling, merger and acquisition assessments, procurement protests, claims litigation and alternative dispute resolution, intellectual property matters, cybersecurity, data privacy, security clearances and appeals, research and development, cooperative research and development agreements, grants, cooperative agreements, and other transaction agreements. The team's goal is to provide each client with top-quality, efficient, and practical legal advice to help ensure that all elements of a client's business satisfy applicable contracting requirements.

