SAP Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

WALLDORF, Germany, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP ) today announced the participation of its executives at the following event. This event will be webcast, and a replay will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website:

BNP Paribas Exane CEO Conference , Paris

Christian Klein, CEO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

11:45 am – 12:25 am CEST

10:45 am – 12:25 pm BST

5:45 am – 6:25 am EDT

