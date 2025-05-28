Partssource Opens New Customer Experience Center To Help Healthcare Providers Increase Mission-Critical Asset Availability And Improve Equipment Service

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Customer Experience Center provides real-world insights to help healthcare leaders reduce costs, mitigate risks, and enhance the clinical availability of their equipment through integrated evidence-based supply chain solutions. It also offers industry-specific training and demonstration opportunities to build expertise, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen equipment management. The center features the College of Biomedical Equipment Technology's (CBET) new HTM Training Center of Excellence – North, an on-site classroom and biomed laboratory where healthcare professionals and technicians can receive hands-on training and practice repair procedures on portable medical devices. This new space will help to address the growing demand for skilled technicians by combining training from CBET, Radiological Service Training Institute (RSTI) and NVRT Labs. In a 2024 survey, 63% of HTM leaders cited labor shortage as their most significant challenge. These advanced training settings and tools will empower participants to better manage, diagnose, and repair healthcare equipment, minimizing downtime and improving clinical asset availability across healthcare facilities.

"At PartsSource, we are committed to reducing the cost of healthcare while improving the reliability and readiness of mission-critical equipment. Our new Customer Experience Center is designed to provide our customers with real-world, actionable insights, to reduce operational costs, mitigate risk, and improve the clinical availability of their equipment," said Phil Settimi MD, MSE, President and CEO of PartsSource. "This space will help healthcare leaders understand how to apply our integrated evidence-based solutions in parts, service, talent and asset management to achieve tangible savings, increased productivity, and ultimately improve clinical capacity within their communities."

CBET's new HTM Training Center of Excellence – North, designed in collaboration with PartsSource, hosted its first students for a three-day Infusion Pump training course starting May 13th. Upcoming summer course offerings include Medical Equipment Technician, Infusion Pumps, Ventilators, and Sterilizers. The new space features cutting-edge equipment and technologies, allowing healthcare professionals to see firsthand how they can apply PartsSource technology tools and solutions to streamline workflows, reduce equipment downtime, and improve patient care.

Dr. Richard Gonzalez, President of CBET, stated, "Partnering with PartsSource plays a vital role in helping us fulfill our mission to provide industry specific education and training in HTM and Information Technology, aligned with the changing needs of the healthcare industry. We're proud to collaborate with PartsSource to introduce this Customer Experience Center and Training Center of Excellence, which will provide hands-on learning and demonstration opportunities designed to build expertise, boost operational efficiency, and strengthen healthcare equipment management."

The Customer Experience Center showcases critical areas of the hospital environment, including operating rooms, surgical suites, emergency care areas, and imaging and radiology practices. The goal is to cover the full spectrum of the critical care environment, from asset operations to facilities, enabling hospital executives and technicians to experience and understand how to maximize the value of PartsSource technology-enabled solutions for equipment management from the ground up.

This innovative new space, conveniently located in the PartsSource Hudson headquarters, is open to customers, HTM professionals, and other members of the healthcare community. Visitors are encouraged to schedule a tour and experience firsthand how PartsSource solutions are helping to drive operational excellence and improve patient care across the healthcare landscape.

To learn more about the future of asset management and the latest technology and expanded capabilities across parts, service, and talent, HTM professionals can visit PartsSource at the upcoming AAMI eXchange 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

To schedule a Customer Experience Center visit, please contact your PartsSource representative or reach out to [email protected] .

To schedule a media tour, please contact [email protected] .

