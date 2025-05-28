Enchant Announces Its Los Angeles Debut At Santa Anita Park This Holiday Season

A dazzling overview of Enchant Christmas, lighting up Santa Anita Park with millions of twinkling lights, festive rides, and holiday magic-Nov 21–Dec 28, 2025. ©2025 Enchant | Courtesy of Social House Entertainment, LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time ever, Enchant Christmas is bringing its award-winning immersive holiday experience to Southern California. Since dazzling Dallas with its U.S. debut in 2017, Enchant has been lighting up the holiday season and creating unforgettable memories for families and festive spirits alike. From the twinkling lights of Dallas to the sparkling scenes of Seattle, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and Tampa - the magic of Enchant has now arrived in the City of Angels! Now, it's Los Angeles' turn to step into the wonder.From November 21 through December 28, 2025, the historic Santa Anita Park will be transformed into a radiant winter wonderland-anchored by The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze. Families, friends, and festive seekers of all ages are invited to step into a world of larger-than-life light sculptures, a glittering ice skating trail, and heartwarming holiday moments across more than 10 acres of magic.This debut marks a major milestone in Enchant's expansion, offering Los Angeles its first opportunity to experience this internationally beloved event. And what better way to celebrate Christmas in July? Here's a gift you won't want to miss. Tickets will go on sale this summer, with a special early access offer beginning July 9 for Enchant email subscribers at EnchantChristmas ."Bringing Enchant to Los Angeles is something we've dreamed about for years," said Jayson Babel, Senior Vice President of Social House Holidays-the holiday division of Social House Entertainment and the new producers of Enchant. "Having been part of this brand for many years, it's incredibly rewarding to help usher in this next chapter. The historic beauty of Santa Anita Park provides the perfect backdrop for the kind of magic and memories our guests have come to love. We're thrilled to introduce this beloved tradition to a new audience and can't wait to light up LA this holiday season."Alongside its iconic attractions, Enchant Christmas Los Angeles offers memorable holiday party experiences for groups of all sizes-whether you're planning a corporate celebration, a client appreciation night, or a festive family gathering. Guests can reserve suites and private areas, explore customizable catering and drink packages, or even rent out the event for an exclusive evening. Holiday party dates and premium experiences are booking now at the best rates-don't wait to secure your preferred date.HIGHLIGHTS OF ENCHANT LAThe World's Largest Christmas Light MazeStep into a massive story-driven light maze designed just for this season. Guests will embark on a mission to help save Christmas by discovering missing magical sculptures hidden within the twinkling labyrinth. Story details to be revealed this summer.Ice Skating TrailGlide beneath larger-than-life light sculptures on a professionally maintained, real ice trail, designed for skaters of all skill levels.Ice Slide AdventureAdd a dash of festive fun with Enchant's Ice Slide - a sparkling, 10-lane slide designed for joyful rides and playful competition. This slide is perfect for families and thrill-seekers alike.Santa's LandingMeet Santa, take keepsake photos, and enjoy sweet storytime moments with Mrs. Claus.Live Entertainment & Seasonal ProgrammingEnjoy live music, Christmas karaoke nights, ugly sweater contests, and festive programming unique to LA.Enchant's Village MarketplaceShop for artisan gifts and enjoy holiday treats from a curated collection of local vendors.Festive Food & BeverageSip, snack, and savor seasonal favorites and specialty cocktails with a West Coast twist.Magical memories await at Enchant Christmas, where we welcome interest from holiday artisans, food and drink vendors, performers, and those seeking festive seasonal work-and where you can also purchase tickets to join the magic. Learn more at EnchantChristmas.ABOUT ENCHANT LA PRODUCED BY SOCIAL HOUSE ENTERTAINMENTEnchant is the creator of the award-winning World's Largest Christmas Light Maze – a story-driven, interactive holiday experience that has become a beloved tradition across North America. Since its debut in 2016, Enchant has welcomed millions of guests into dazzling winter wonderlands, featuring over 10 acres of immersive light installations, a glittering ice skating trail, live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, and visits with Santa.Beginning in 2025, Enchant is produced by Social House Entertainment, a full-scale event production company known for transforming outdoor venues into unforgettable festival and live event experiences. With a passion for community, creativity, and high-impact live experiences, Social House is proud to carry the Enchant legacy forward-bringing magic, memory-making, and holiday joy to select U.S. cities this year, with plans to expand in the seasons ahead.

