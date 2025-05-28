Techherai Recognized At Season 1 Of The 2025 NYX Awards: Empowering Women Through AI-Driven Career Innovation

2025 NYX Awards: Season 1 Multi-Award Winner: TechHerAI

TechHerAI Team Members / Representatives: Jiazhao Shi, Chuanrui Li, and Ziyu Wang

The NYX Awards has officially announced the winners of its first season in 2025, honoring agencies, brands, creative professionals, and content creators.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The NYX Awards has officially announced the winners of its first season in 2025, honoring agencies, brands, creative professionals, and content creators whose work demonstrates exceptional skill in storytelling, design, and execution. As one of the leading international competitions for creative excellence, the award recognizes TechHerAI , honoring the nonprofit's groundbreaking contribution to career empowerment through AI and mentorship, especially for women entering the tech industry during a time of widespread layoffs.

Founded by Jiazhao Shi and Chuanrui Li, TechHerAI is driven by a mission to support women, particularly recent graduates who are seeking careers in technology. Their platform combines AI innovation with expert mentorship to address systemic challenges in hiring, skills development, and opportunity access.

With a lean but deeply experienced core development team of four and an additional data engineer, TechHerAI has engineered and deployed scalable cloud applications, ensuring the platform's architecture, interface, and intelligence are robust and impactful from end to end.

Award-Winning Tools Designed for Real Career Outcomes

At the heart of TechHerAI are three integrated tools that reflect both technical excellence and user-centered design:

1. Interactive Mock Interviews adapt to user résumés and job descriptions in real-time, delivering dynamic sessions with detailed feedback, scores, and model responses for personalized skill-building.

2. Resume-Based Cover Letter Generator creates authentic, keyword-rich letters tailored to each user's background and target job.

3. AI-Powered Job Board uses behavioral learning to rank opportunities by fit, refining recommendations over time to reduce decision fatigue.

Each of these tools is powered by curated and de-biased datasets, maintained by Ziyu Wang to ensure fairness and relevance across different tech roles and experience levels.

Looking ahead, the TechHerAI team plans to extend its reach beyond tech-specific paths to support women across a wider range of academic and career disciplines. Upcoming developments include emotional and logical response analysis for interviews, enhancing the platform's ability to adapt to each user's communication style. The team is also preparing to open-source core components to encourage community contributions and ensure transparency.

The Evaluation Process

The NYX Awards maintains a high standard of integrity by implementing a blind judging system, where each submission is evaluated solely on its own merit. Projects are evaluated by a panel of international experts. TechHerAI's entry was recognized for its clarity of vision, technical execution, and social relevance, embodying what it means to create work that not only excels in performance but also drives meaningful change. This impartial process ensures that every winning entry, including TechHerAI's, is awarded based on excellence alone.

Notable Achievements in the 2025 NYX Awards: Season 1 -

1. Website - Web App

2. Website - E-Learning Education

3. Website - Experimental

“The most powerful campaigns and designs are understood, remembered, and acted upon," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "This season, the TechHerAI Team have mastered the ability to craft work that are deliberate, precise, and impactful. They have demonstrated that great design and marketing are ultimately about delivering real results. Their work speaks for itself, and we are proud to recognize their achievements on an international platform."

About TechHerAI

TechHerAI is a nonprofit initiative focused on helping women launch and grow their careers in technology. By integrating AI-powered tools with expert mentorship, the platform equips users with personalized resources for job interviews, applications, and job discovery, ensuring that underrepresented candidates can compete and succeed on equal footing.

Jiazhao Shi, Chuanrui Li, and Ziyu Wang

TechHerAI Team

