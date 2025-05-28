Entries Open For The MENA Wealth & Private Awards 2025

MENA Wealth & Private Banking Awards 2025

The inaugural edition is now open for entries, celebrating the achievements of private banks, wealth managers and family offices across the MENA region

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entries are now open for the inaugural MENA Wealth & Private Awards 2025 , the region's first dedicated programme celebrating the achievements of private banks, wealth managers, and family offices across the Middle East and North Africa.

Designed to spotlight innovation, client excellence, and regional leadership, the MENA Wealth & Private Awards 2025 invites banks and institutions operating in the MENA region to compete across key categories such as Best Regional Private Bank, Outstanding Wealth Advisory, Excellence in Family Office Services, and Digital Wealth Innovation.

Entries are open until 13 July 2025, with winners set to be honoured at a gala ceremony at the One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai on 22 October 2025.

The awards provide a unique platform to benchmark excellence and recognise the individuals and institutions shaping the future of wealth management in MENA.

