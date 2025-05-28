MENA Banking Excellence Awards Celebrate Innovation In Retail, Digital And SME Banking

The awards recognised the region's leading banks for their achievements in digital transformation, customer experience and SME-focused innovation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The MENA Banking Excellence – Retail, Digital & SME Awards 2025 brought together leading banks from across the region at Dubai's One&Only Royal Mirage to honour the year's most impactful innovations in retail, digital and SME banking.

Organised by MEED, the awards spotlighted outstanding initiatives that are driving financial inclusion, digital transformation and customer-centric banking models across the MENA region. This year's most entered topics included digital transformation initiatives, mobile banking experience and digital innovation-reflecting the sector's growing focus on seamless technology integration and personalised services.

Sarah Rizvi, banking & finance editor at MEED, said:“What stood out this year was how banks are using digital tools not just to innovate, but to fundamentally redefine service delivery. The strongest entries went beyond channel upgrades-they showed how digital capabilities are being integrated into core business models to reach new segments and drive real value.”

This year's awards attracted strong interest from banks across the region, with a high volume of entries showcasing the sector's commitment to customer-focused innovation and digital transformation.

Ed James, head of content & analysis at MEED, added:“The state of retail banking in the MENA region continues to evolve at pace, driven by both regulatory frameworks and rising customer expectations. We are seeing a new era of competition-one where agility, personalisation and embedded finance are becoming key differentiators.”

The event provided a platform for banking leaders to connect, exchange insights and celebrate initiatives that are helping redefine the future of financial services in the region.

The full list of winners is available at #award-winners

A dedicated Retail Banking Special Report, featuring case studies and market insights, will be published in June 2025.

