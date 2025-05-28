AFARAK GROUP SE: REDUCTION OF THE SHARE PREMIUM RESERVE
15:45 London, 17:45 Helsinki, 28 May 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
The resolution adopted by Afarak's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 January 2025 regarding the reduction of the Company's share premium reserve by EUR 25,223,189.79 has been executed today.
Following the reduction, the amount of the share premium reserve recorded in Afarak's balance sheet is zero. The reduced amount has been transferred to the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.
The reduction of the share premium reserve had no effect on the number of shares in the Company.
IN HELSINKI, ON 28 MAY 2025
AFARAK GROUP SE
Guy Konsbruck
CEO
For additional information, please contact:
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, ...
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
