Gainsight Launches Atlas: A New Generation Of AI Agents For Customer Retention And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention engine powering the world's most customer-centric companies, today announced the launch of Atlas-a new generation of AI agents purpose-built to help companies guide their customers from onboarding to outcomes, with intelligence, personalization, and scale.

Atlas, from Gainsight, supports every step of the customer's post-sale journey. Companies can deploy AI agents to tackle critical challenges-from adoption and community moderation to risk identification, renewal management, and more. These agents work alongside human teams, powered by Gainsight's CustomerOS platform, to help customers learn, adopt, connect, and succeed.

"Atlas represents our vision for the future of enterprise software,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.“It marks a clear shift from people serving software to software serving people. For decades, teams have spent hours entering data, building dashboards, and managing workflows. With Atlas, companies can hire AI agents to take on that repetitive work, freeing people to build personal connections and making every customer feel special."

The first member of the Atlas family, the Staircase AI Agent, is already delivering results-with customers driving 3x growth over the past year. The Staircase AI Agent scans every touchpoint-email, meetings, Slack threads, product usage, support tickets, and more-to identify hidden sentiment and risk, then proactively alerts your team. As the foundation of Atlas, Staircase AI showcases how intelligent agents can turn fragmented data into proactive adoption, risk mitigation, and retention programs at scale.



“AI agents that personalize outreach, learn in real time, and proactively address adoption challenges are exactly what modern Customer Success teams need,” said Madeline Shaw, Senior Director of Implementation and Customer Success at Mindbody.“With tens of thousands of small business customers and a lean, high-impact team, we're always looking for smarter ways to scale-and Atlas, from Gainsight, is the breakthrough we've been waiting for.”

Introducing the World's First Renewal AI Agent



Gainsight also introduced the world's first Renewal AI Agent at its Pulse conference in Las Vegas. Designed to transform how companies manage customer retention at scale, the agent helps increase renewal rates in long-tail segments-where human-led outreach isn't always viable-by delivering hyper-personalized engagement and scaling the strategies of top-performing Customer Success Managers (CSMs).

According to industry benchmarks, AI-driven renewal management can generate up to a 130% return on investment and 95% forecasting accuracy . Early adopters are using the agent to surface risks earlier, automate lower-touch interactions, and enable teams to focus on more strategic, high-impact customer relationships.

Beyond Renewals: More Agentic Innovation Debuting at Pulse 2025

In addition to the Renewal AI Agent, Gainsight unveiled several new members of the Atlas family:



Staircase AI Agent: Surface relationship health and risks, understand customer segment and effort, and flag growth signals to act fast, focus smart, and grow with confidence.

Gainsight AI Agent in Slack: Bring real-time customer data into Slack. Ask any customer question to see sentiment, health, risk, usage, and more-all right where you work and collaborate.

Adoption AI Agent: Automatically detects drop-off points, designs personalized recovery paths, and executes interventions at scale. Moderation AI Agent: Automate cleanup, flag risks, and keep your community safe, polished, and on-brand 24/7.

Staircase AI and the Gainsight Slack Agent are available today. The Renewal AI Agent, Adoption AI Agent, and others will be available soon. Sign up for the waitlist here .

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight CustomerOS platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight's applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection, and success for their customers. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

PR for Gainsight

...