Rxparadigm Achieves HITRUST R2 Certification Demonstrating The Highest Level Of Information Protection Assurance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RxParadigm Inc, company committed to streamlining the drug supply chain in the USA and leading provider of a NEUTRAL 340B Clearinghouse solution, today announced its Tungsten+ PLUSTM Platform residing at Azure Data Center has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that the organization's Tungsten+ PLUSTM Platform residing at Azure Data Center and RxParadigm Office, located in Claymont, Delaware, has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places RxParadigm in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

”In addition to our organization's commitment to operating at the highest standards, organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm.“We are proud to demonstrate to our customers our dedication to data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification.

“HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST.“HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates RxParadigm is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”

About RxParadigm

RxParadigm delivers cutting-edge pharmacy technology and 340B program solutions that enhance efficiency and transparency across the drug supply chain. The company's neutral 340B clearinghouse, Tungsten + PLUSTM, addresses critical challenges such as duplicate discounts and transaction transparency, enabling healthcare organizations to focus on delivering high-quality patient care.

