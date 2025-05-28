AV-Comparatives And Netsecurity Are Hosting A Roundtable At Infosecurity Europe

netSecurity Logo

AV-Comparatives, the globally trusted authority on independent cybersecurity testing, is meeting with netSecurity at Infosecurity Europe.

- Jan Brilke, COO of AV-ComparativesLONDON, INNSBRUCK, RESTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives, the globally trusted authority on independent cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce an upcoming visit to NetSecurity 's booth at Infosecurity Europe 2025 in London. Meet both teams on Wednesday at 11 am at the netSecurity booth for discussions.netSecurity, a provider of enterprise-grade security solutions, has consistently demonstrated strong performance in AV-Comparatives' Enterprise Main-Test Series and will be tested in Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Test 2025. These achievements affirm their dedication to robust, real-world defence capabilities and their recognition as a Certified Enterprise Security Product.AV-Comparatives welcomes members of the media to join us at the NetSecurity booth for an engaging dialogue on innovation, threat defense, and the future of enterprise cybersecurity. Time: Wednesday, 11 am at the netSecurity booth at Infosecurity London.About Section NetSecurity CorporationNetSecurity Corporation, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, USA, is a recognised leader in endpoint threat protection, vulnerability detection, and digital forensics. Its flagship innovation, the ThreatResponderPlatform, is an AI-powered, cloud-native, and cyber-resilient endpoint security solution designed to protect enterprise systems from sophisticated cyberattacks and data breaches. ThreatResponder enables the detection of security vulnerabilities and supports scalable, remote digital forensic investigations that are legally defensible. It empowers organisations to proactively predict, prevent, and investigate cyber threats, including those posed by nation-state actors and insider threats. Enterprises leveraging ThreatResponder for forensic investigations have reported up to 99% reductions in investigation time and up to 96% savings in related costs.

