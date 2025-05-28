ERGATTA ANNOUNCES ROWBOT, A PERSONALIZED ROWING COMPANION, TO ITS LEADING GAME-BASED WORKOUT PLATFORM
"I personally love Rowbot," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "A visual training tool to help me keep up with my goals during a long workout? A fun way to enhance one of my favorite Ergatta games? A new robot friend? Yes, yes, and yes! I'm thrilled to bring Rowbot to the Ergatta community."
Rowbot is the latest addition to Ergatta's industry-leading digital rowing platform, which can be accessed via The Ergatta Rower ($2499), The Ergatta Lite ($1799), and tablet products compatible with industry-leading analog rowing machines, including the WaterRower Upgrade Package and the Concept2 Connection Kit.
About Ergatta
Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness. With thousands of personalized interval workouts, live races, instructor-led studio classes, and scenic waterways from around the world, Ergatta provides a comprehensive suite of fitness options designed to build lasting workout routines and drive real results. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable, beautiful cherry and oak wood, The Ergatta Rowers are designed to complement the home. Crafted for mobility, they can be transported effortlessly and stored within seconds. The Ergatta Rowers are intuitively designed and easy to use, with no prior rowing experience necessary. The Ergatta Rowers start at $1,799 on . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower, as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).
