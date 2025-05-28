Kids2dentist Announces Grand Opening In Delano On June 7, 2025

Family-Friendly Celebration to Welcome the Community with Giveaways, Games, and Smiles

- Joia Doss, Kids2Dentist CEO

DELANO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kids2Dentist , one of California's fastest-growing pediatric dental brands, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Delano on Saturday, June 7, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM.

The event will take place at the new Delano office, located at 1207 Jefferson St, and will feature a festive family celebration including free giveaways, music, office tours, games, and special appearances. Local families are invited to experience the warm, welcoming, and fun-filled environment that makes Kids2Dentist so unique.

“Our goal is to create a dental experience that kids enjoy and parents trust,” said Joia Doss, CEO of Kids2Dentist.“We believe that there's no place like this place, and this new Delano office brings that philosophy to life. We can't wait to welcome local families into the space and show them how we make dental care fun, safe, and memorable for children of all ages.”

The Delano office will offer a full range of pediatric dental services, including preventive care such as cleanings and exams, restorative treatments like fillings and crowns, and comfort options for anxious patients, including nitrous oxide and general anesthesia when needed. The experienced dental team is committed to providing gentle, personalized care in a supportive environment, whether it's for a routine visit or more urgent treatment.

Kids2Dentist accepts Medi-Cal and most major insurance plans, and appointments can be scheduled by calling (661) 545-7910 or by visiting .

Grand Opening Details:

Location: 1207 Jefferson St, Delano, CA

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Activities: Free giveaways, music, games, tours, family fun

About Kids2Dentist:

Kids2Dentist is a growing network of pediatric dental offices across California's Central Valley, focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care in a fun and welcoming environment. With a philosophy rooted in positivity and family-first service, Kids2Dentist is redefining what it means to go to the dentist. Kids2Dentist: There's no place like this place.

Fermin Saldana

SPREAD

+1 323-788-9207

...gy

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Kids2Dentist Delano – Visitas Sin Estrés para Niños y Padres

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.