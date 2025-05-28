Integra Optics Expands High-Speed Networking Solutions With 800G Transceivers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new 800G transceivers support faster data transmission rates to boost capacity and performance, allowing users to drive resource-intensive workloads and extensive processing power in real time. This enables network operators to easily upgrade existing 100G and 400G infrastructure across data centers, cloud computing networks, metropolitan area networks and other high-speed environments.

"As data centers scale to support AI applications and increasingly complex workloads, our 800G transceivers provide the backbone for seamless, high-capacity networking," said Jason Koshy, vice president of global sales at Infinite Electronics. "The new transceivers offer the same high quality and reliability our customers expect while allowing for more space efficiency as well as significant cost savings compared to similar OEM optics."

Integra Optics helps network engineers, designers and managers around the world build out new fiber optic networks, extend the value of their existing networks and maintain uptime by offering the most reliable transceivers and fiber optic components available. In addition to being interoperable across most OEM platforms, Integra's products are delivered coded after being tested by the company's expert engineering team, to ensure unmatched reliability.

Integra Optics' 800G transceiver modules are now available in the following configurations, all with 8x100G, 4x200G and 2x400G breakout capabilities, supporting distances from 50 meters to 10 kilometers:



OSFP: 2xVR4, 2xSR4, 2xDR4, DR8, 2xDR4+, DR8+, 2xFR4, 2xLR4 QSFP-DD: 2xDR4, 2xDR4+, 2xFR4, 2xLR4

For inquiries, please call +1 (877) 402-3850.

About Integra Optics

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optic components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why Integra is 100% focused on uptime. Our mission is to ensure that our customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive and keep them up and running.

About Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service.

SOURCE Integra Optics