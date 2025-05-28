Crosslake Expands Product And Software Value Creation Capabilities With Lucen Partners Acquisition

Boutique private equity-focused advisory firm founded by experienced operating partners adds specialized product and software expertise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosslake Technologies , a leader in data-driven technology advisory services for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, announced today the acquisition of Lucen Partners , a boutique advisory firm specializing in product and software advisory services for private equity-backed technology companies. Terms were not disclosed.

As part of the acquisition, Lucen co-founders Manoj Narayanan and Cynthia Williamson have joined Crosslake as managing directors. Narayanan and Williamson are seasoned private equity operating partners who also bring experience as senior product, software and transformation leaders within portfolio companies.

"Cynthia and Manoj are accomplished, inspiring and client-centric leaders with a proven track record of delivering transformational product and software outcomes for clients. They quickly built an impressive team comprised of senior-level technology professionals backed by a wealth of operating and advisory expertise, and it's a privilege to call them colleagues," said Crosslake CEO, Barr Blanton. "In particular, their holistic focus on product and engineering is of growing importance to successful value creation for our clients and will serve as a bedrock for our growing product and software practice."

With the addition of Lucen Partners, Crosslake will expand its software and product practice capabilities with specialized expertise and tools to help product and engineering teams define and communicate product and software strategy, optimize processes and organizational structure, and navigate complex transformations. Focused product roadmap engagements will help teams prioritize annual roadmap investments, engineering capacity allocation and investment options through detailed quarterly plans, an execution measurement framework and proprietary, AI-powered tooling.

"Joining forces with Crosslake is an exciting milestone for Lucen Partners and its clients," added Lucen co-founder, Williamson. "Our commitment to quality and service has driven our growth to this point. From our initial interactions with Barr, we felt a strong alignment and saw a significant opportunity to be integrated into Crosslake's strategic growth plan, contributing to its market position."

"As founders, we feel very fortunate that Lucen Partners has achieved remarkable success as an early-stage company," said Lucen co-founder, Narayanan. "Becoming part of Crosslake will allow us to leverage the firm's extensive resources, enhancing the breadth and depth of consulting services we can offer."

Crosslake, backed by Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Management Partners , has completed five strategic growth investments since 2020. The combined expertise of six industry-leading advisory firms has enhanced the business's value creation offerings in the areas of cybersecurity, enterprise systems, AI, transformation and product strategy.

"Product and software expertise has become a focal point for technology value creation, and the addition of Lucen Partners expands Crosslake's capabilities in this increasingly relevant domain," said Wilson Sullivan of Falfurrias Management Partners. "More importantly, Lucen Partners' team of proven, battle-tested practitioners aligns with Crosslake's foundational principle of delivering technical advisory services and tools informed by real-world experience."

About Crosslake

Crosslake originated in 2010 to become the world's most relevant firm for technology investors and management teams looking to buy, build, and run technology that creates value. Our unmatched practitioner community of former CTOs, CIOs, architects, and engineers guides actionable, business-focused technology decisions – underscored by objective TechIndicators® from our proprietary dataset of 4,000+ prior tech M&A transactions. In-house delivery teams bring strategic initiatives to life, with Build solutions for bespoke software and technology to enable business transformation, and Cyber solutions to address security weaknesses and risks in software and code quality. It's clear why Crosslake is the firm investors rely upon to make technology make a difference. Learn more at:

About Lucen Partners

Lucen Partners Inc is a boutique consulting firm founded in 2024 by veteran technology executives and operators with significant private equity experience. The firm specializes in delivering product and technology consulting services to software companies, particularly those operating in private equity environments. Composed of senior-level technology professionals backed by a wealth of operating and advisory expertise, Lucen Partners is dedicated to helping software companies and investors enhance the value of their products and technology throughout the investment lifecycle. Their comprehensive services include performing product and technology diligence, optimizing product and engineering teams and processes, guiding complex transformations, and directing preparations for sell-side diligence. Learn more at:

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, risk & integration, talent, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit .

