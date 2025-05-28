Onshore Wind Turbine Scrapping And Recycling Market To Reach $2.5 Billion By 2034, Growing At 8.5% CAGR Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Onshore Wind Turbine Scrapping and Recycling Market (2025–2034)

As of 2024, the onshore wind turbine scrapping and recycling market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion . Driven by the increasing decommissioning of aging turbines and a heightened focus on environmental sustainability, the market is expected to witness robust growth, reaching an estimated $2.5 billion by 2034 . This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034.

This expansion is fueled by a confluence of environmental, economic, and regulatory factors. The growing adoption of renewable energy, the maturation of first-generation wind farms, and pressure from regulators to reduce waste have all accelerated demand for efficient turbine decommissioning and material recovery solutions.

Market Drivers and Trends

Sustainability Initiatives : A global push towards cleaner energy has spotlighted the need for responsible end-of-life (EOL) management of wind turbines. Decommissioned components, particularly blades made of composite materials, pose significant recycling challenges. In response, companies are developing advanced recycling technologies and frameworks to address this gap.

Technological Innovations : Significant progress in mechanical recycling and composite recovery is reshaping the market. Innovations in automation, robotics, and AI-powered sorting systems are streamlining operations and enhancing recovery rates for materials such as steel, aluminum, and copper.

Circular Economy Practices : Stakeholders are increasingly focused on creating closed-loop systems. This includes refurbishing and reselling turbine components, repurposing blades for civil infrastructure, and converting waste into energy. These circular economy practices not only reduce environmental impact but also unlock new revenue streams.

Regulatory Pressure : Governments worldwide are tightening waste management laws, particularly in North America and Europe. These regulations are incentivizing sustainable practices and creating growth opportunities for companies that can demonstrate compliance and innovation in recycling methodologies.

Market Challenges

Despite the optimistic outlook, several barriers could impede growth. High operational and logistical costs continue to pose challenges, particularly in the transportation and disassembly of large-scale turbine components. Furthermore, the recycling of composite materials, such as fiberglass, remains technically and economically difficult.

The lack of standardized regulations across regions adds complexity for multinational operators. Smaller recyclers may struggle with the capital investment required for cutting-edge recycling infrastructure, potentially leading to market concentration among larger firms.

Segmentation Analysis

By Service Type



Decommissioning Services : Leading the market, driven by an increasing number of turbines nearing their end of life. Advances in decommissioning technology are making these operations safer and more cost-effective.

Recycling Services : Expected to grow rapidly as firms seek value in material recovery. Demand for recycled metals and composite innovations is particularly strong.

Component Resale Services : Gaining importance due to the economic viability of reselling refurbished turbine parts like gearboxes and generators. Waste Management Services : Rising scrutiny over waste handling is pushing for better disposal and processing methods that comply with environmental laws.

By Material Type



Steel : The most recovered material due to its high recyclability and demand in manufacturing.

Copper & Aluminum : Valuable for their use in electrical applications and lightweight components. Recovery rates are improving with new technologies. Composite Materials : Although difficult to recycle, innovation is ongoing in chemical and mechanical recycling, unlocking future market potential.

By End-of-Life Management



Mechanical Recycling : Emerging as the dominant method due to its efficiency in material separation.

Energy Recovery : Growing niche segment converting non-recyclable waste into usable energy.

Landfill Disposal : Facing regulatory decline, expected to become obsolete. Repurposing : Gaining momentum as blades are reused in architectural and landscape applications.

By Turbine Size



Small-scale (≤100 kW)

Medium-scale (100 kW to 2 MW) Large-scale (>2 MW) : Dominating in volume and complexity, driving demand for specialized services.

By Operational Industry



Independent Power Producers (IPPs) : The largest consumer segment, driven by environmental compliance and cost-efficiency goals.

Utility Companies : Subject to regulatory oversight, increasing their role in sustainable decommissioning.

Government & Municipal Entities : Key players in public-sector-driven projects focused on green infrastructure. Private Wind Farm Operators : Contributing to growing market demand, particularly in emerging economies.

Regional Insights

North America

Accounting for approximately 45% of market revenue , North America leads the market with advanced recycling infrastructure, regulatory support, and a high concentration of aging wind farms. The U.S. in particular is witnessing a surge in decommissioning activity.

Europe

Holding around 30% of market share , Europe benefits from stringent EU regulations, public awareness, and leading recycling technology providers, particularly in countries like Germany and Denmark. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

Asia-Pacific

With a projected CAGR of 5% , this region represents a high-growth frontier, particularly in China and India. However, infrastructure limitations and regulatory inconsistency pose challenges that may temper near-term growth.

Latin America & Middle East

These emerging regions are increasingly investing in renewable energy. Countries like Brazil and Saudi Arabia show strong potential, although infrastructure and expertise remain underdeveloped. Growth will depend heavily on policy evolution and international investment.

Key Competitors



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Vestas Wind Systems

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex SE

Enel Green Power

Suzlon Energy

Goldwind

Innergex Renewable Energy

RWE Renewables

Ørsted

Acciona Energy

EDP Renewables

Longyuan Power Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners Senvion

Recent Developments

. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy – October 2023

Siemens Gamesa launched the SG 6.6-232 onshore wind turbine , which incorporates innovative design features aimed at reducing the turbine's lifecycle carbon emissions. This model boasts a larger rotor diameter and enhanced material efficiency, making it more sustainable from both production and end-of-life perspectives. Additionally, Siemens Gamesa integrated recyclable blade technology into the turbine, a move that underscores its commitment to closed-loop manufacturing and positions the company as a leader in sustainable wind energy infrastructure.

. Suzlon Energy – September 2023

Suzlon Energy announced a strategic partnership with a leading waste management and recycling company to develop specialized solutions for wind turbine blade end-of-life (EOL) management. This initiative targets the growing issue of composite material waste, particularly fiberglass blades that are difficult to recycle through conventional means. The collaboration aims to implement mechanical and chemical recycling processes , as well as explore opportunities to repurpose decommissioned blades for use in construction, public infrastructure, and urban design. This partnership sets a new benchmark in the Indian wind energy sector, advancing national circular economy goals.

. GE Renewable Energy – June 2023

GE Renewable Energy introduced a pioneering decommissioning and recycling technology capable of reducing turbine waste by up to 50% . This innovation includes a modular disassembly system combined with AI-driven diagnostics to optimize component reuse and material recovery. The system improves cost-efficiency and environmental performance during turbine dismantling operations. Piloted in Europe and North America, GE's solution is expected to become an industry standard for large-scale decommissioning projects over the next decade, aligning with the company's broader commitment to net-zero operations.

. Vestas Wind Systems – March 2023

Vestas received regulatory clearance for its newly developed low-impact decommissioning process , which integrates real-time monitoring, robotic dismantling, and advanced separation technologies. This process minimizes environmental disruption, shortens decommissioning timelines, and enables a recovery rate of over 85% for key materials such as steel, aluminum, and copper. The approval was granted following a pilot implementation in Scandinavia and is expected to be expanded across Europe and North America. Vestas' achievement strengthens its position in the ESG investment space and aligns with EU Green Deal objectives.

. Nordex SE – December 2022

Nordex SE completed the construction of a dedicated wind turbine recycling facility in Tamil Nadu, India , marking a significant step toward expanding recycling infrastructure in Asia-Pacific. The facility is equipped to process decommissioned turbine components, with a focus on recovering metals and repurposing non-recyclable materials . The plant includes a research and development wing focused on blade recycling innovations, particularly in thermoplastic composites. This facility not only supports India's growing wind power sector but also serves as a blueprint for other emerging markets with limited EOL infrastructure.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (陸上風力タービンのスクラップ・リサイクル市場), Korean (육상 풍력 터빈 폐기 및 재활용 시장), Chinese (陆上风力涡轮机报废和回收市场), French (Marché de la mise au rebut et du recyclage des éoliennes terrestres), German (Markt für die Verschrottung und das Recycling von Onshore-Windturbinen), and Italian (Mercato della rottamazione e del riciclaggio delle turbine eoliche onshore), etc.

