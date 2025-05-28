Sony Unveils FX2 Latest Cinema Compact Camera, First Look Youtube Video AI-Powered FX2 33MP Cinema Camera Preorder And More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sony's latest FX2 Cinema compact camera for on-the-go filmmakers boasts a 33MP sensor, uninterrupted 4K60p video, an electronic viewfinder, and AI-powered autofocus.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B&H is pleased to announce Sony's latest compact Cinema Line camera, the FX2 , improving the baseline for everyday filmmakers and content creators with a 33MP full-frame sensor, 4K shooting up to 60 fps and Full HD up to 120 fps, a 3.68m-Dot OLED viewfinder, AI-based subject recognition and framing, 15+ stops of dynamic range, and 4K live streaming. To this robust suite of cinema bona fides, the FX2 adds serious chops for shooting stills, including the ability to capture stills in S-Log3 mode with optional LUT application. A natural successor to the popular FX3 , if not a direct descendant, the FX2 is an uncompromising realignment of its forerunner's hybrid ethos with the contemporary digital landscape.







Sony FX2 Cinema Camera



This branch of Sony camera has always walked the tightrope between Alpha and Cinema Line. The FX2 is another iteration of this highwire act, deploying the same 33MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR processor combination found in the a7 IV and a7C II cameras to more explicitly videocentric ends. The pairing captures 4K video oversampled from 7K in full-frame mode with full pixel readout and features a dynamic range greater than 15 stops, an ISO expandable up to 102400, and updated dual-base ISO technology for capturing footage in S-log3 at 800 or 4000 ISO.

The Sony FX2 shoots DCI 4K footage internally with 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling, or outputs 16-bit raw video via an HDMI connection. Live streaming in 4K is also possible over the camera's Wi-Fi or through a wired, USB connection in UVC/UAC, RTMP, and SRT protocols.

One of the new camera's chief additions is the new AI processing unit that uses deep learning to deliver improvements in autofocus, auto framing, and stabilization. The phase- and contrast-detection AF is boosted with real-time subject recognition, identifying people, animals, and vehicles, along with Eye AF for humans, animals, and birds, seeing a 30% improvement over the FX3 and FX30. Auto framing automatically tracks and crops subjects, keeping them prominent in the frame, while also boosting stabilization. The new Dynamic Active Mode adds another layer of AI-powered stabilization for videos taken while walking.

The Sony FX2 also retains the same 5-axis, in-body optical stabilization as other Cinema Line and Alpha cameras.

The Alpha side of the family tree brings improvements in still-image capture, allowing users to take photos while recording or playing video in addition to extracting stills from recorded footage. A built-in toggle allows easy switching between movie and still modes, with the ability to shoot 33MP JPG or HEIF images in S-Log3 or with user-imported LUTs.

Another unique addition to the FX2 is the new built-in electronic viewfinder. Tiltable between 0 and 90°, the EVF has a 3.68m-Dot OLED screen and a rubber cup for precise compositions in any lighting conditions. The 3”, tiltable, fold-out touchscreen offers further viewing options along with intuitive menu navigation and the BIG6 home screen found in high-end CineAlta cameras.

The design and build of the Sony FX2 shares much in common with the FX3 and FX30, weighing less while adding some thickness. The heat-dissipating structure is improved, and with the built-in cooling fan uninterrupted 4K60 recording is possible. The improved handgrip holds an NP-FZ100 battery and sports one of the camera's five 1/4"-20 female threads-three for accessories and two for mounting plates. Several functions have dedicated controls, including the power switch, record button, movie/still switch, zoom lever, playback button, and control dials, while seven other buttons serve user-assignable functions.

The camera has a broad selection of connectivity options, including HDMI output, USB-C, LAN, Wi-Fi, micro-USB, 3.5mm mic and headphone jacks, and a multi-interface hot shoe. Internal storage is supported by one CFexpress Type A/SDXC card slot and an SD card slot.

The FX2 Digital Cinema Camera is also compatible with Sony's XLR-H1 Handle Unit for expanded control and audio options. Sony is selling the camera bundled with the XLR-H1 Handle Unit in addition to the body only option.

YouTube First Look Video on Sony FX2 Camera



Learn more about the Sony FX2 Cinema



Pre-Order for Sony FX2 Cinema Camera to begin May 29 2025 at 10 am ET at B&H





