Industrial Hemp Market To Reach $38 Billion By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 17.2% From 2025 -- Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

Market Growth Driven by Increasing Legalization of Hemp Cultivation, Growing Demand for Sustainable Products, Expanding Applications Across Multiple Industries, and Advancements in Hemp Processing Technologies

REDDING, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Industrial Hemp Market: Size & Forecast by Product Type (Hemp Seeds, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Oil), Source (Conventional, Organic), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Textile, Construction) & Region - Global Forecast and Analysis to 2035" , the industrial hemp market is projected to reach $38 billion by 2035, up from an estimated $7.75 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing legalization of hemp cultivation across major economies, growing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, expanding applications across multiple industries, and significant advancements in hemp processing technologies.

For more comprehensive insights, download the FREE report sample:

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The industrial hemp market is witnessing rapid growth, primarily driven by the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products and emerging cultivation technologies that are revolutionizing traditional agricultural approaches. Integration of advanced hemp processing technologies and expanding applications in pharmaceutical and wellness sectors with comprehensive product development capabilities is gaining momentum. Market expansion is further supported by the development of hemp-based bioplastics and sustainable building materials and technological advancements in extraction efficiency and product quality enhancement, especially in developed markets with advanced agricultural infrastructure across food and beverage, textile, and construction domains.

Latest trends in the industrial hemp market include the development of hemp-based nanomaterials and composites essential for enhanced industrial applications and the industry's increasing focus on comprehensive vertical integration solutions. The market is increasingly focusing on robust, integrated systems that merge cutting-edge cultivation technologies with comprehensive processing and product development systems to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving sustainable agriculture and green manufacturing landscape.

Growth Opportunities

The market presents growth opportunities in emerging markets, which offer substantial expansion opportunities for market players looking to reach new customer bases seeking sustainable alternatives. Another major opportunity lies in the integration with sustainable agriculture practices, which enhances the accessibility of advanced crop rotation options with environmental benefits. Additionally, the organic and regenerative farming potential and growing hemp-based bioplastics applications are generating new revenue streams for solution providers as organizations increasingly seek efficient alternatives to petroleum-based materials and conventional agricultural practices.

Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, and Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures and More) -

Market Challenges

Despite significant growth potential, the overall industrial hemp market faces challenges including regulatory uncertainties and compliance challenges straining project timelines, particularly in varying regional regulatory frameworks. Limited processing infrastructure and specialized equipment requirements are creating implementation barriers. Additionally, recent global disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities in banking and financial service availability, affecting market entry strategies. Consumer education and market awareness is creating market penetration concerns, and maintaining cost competitiveness with established agricultural products across different regions, especially for quality standardization and supply chain fragmentation, are delaying adoption, limiting scalability in key agricultural and industrial markets.

Segment Insights

The global industrial hemp market is segmented by product type (hemp seeds, hemp fiber, hemp oil, hemp protein, hemp hurd/shivs), source (conventional, organic), end-use industry (food & beverage industry, textile industry, construction industry, personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry, paper industry, automotive industry, animal feed industry, other end-use industries), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Market by Product Type

The Hemp Fiber segment is expected to account for a significant share of the overall industrial hemp market in 2025, primarily driven by its versatility across textile, construction, and automotive applications worldwide, including established industrial acceptance and proven performance characteristics. Their widespread application potential, operational flexibility, and proven utility make them indispensable in sustainable manufacturing and construction projects. However, the Hemp Oil segment continues to show the fastest growth rate through 2035, fueled by its nutritional and therapeutic properties and expanding applications in food, cosmetic, and wellness sectors.

Request a customized research analysis tailored to your specific requirements:

Market by End-Use Industry

The Food & Beverage Industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial hemp market in 2025, primarily due to the growing focus on functional foods and nutritional ingredients, increasing adoption in hemp seeds, protein, and oil applications, and the essential requirement for plant-based protein sources capable of meeting consumer demand for sustainable nutrition. However, the Construction Industry segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by expanding sustainable building practices, the need for eco-friendly building materials in construction projects, and the advantages hemp-based materials offer in hempcrete and other sustainable construction applications.

Market by Source

The Conventional cultivation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial hemp market in 2025, primarily due to established farming practices and lower production costs. However, the Organic hemp cultivation segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand for certified organic hemp products and premium pricing opportunities across food, beverage, and personal care applications.

Geographic Market Insights

In 2025, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global industrial hemp market, followed by Europe, due to its progressive regulatory frameworks, strong focus on processing infrastructure investment, well-established consumer demand for hemp-derived products, substantial investment in cultivation technologies, and the strong presence of prominent industrial hemp solution providers. Additionally, high awareness about sustainable agriculture solutions and mature regulatory infrastructure contribute significantly to market dominance.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This acceleration is mainly driven by expanding legalization initiatives, agricultural diversification programs, growing investments in hemp processing facilities, increasing awareness about sustainable agricultural solutions, and the region's pivotal role as a global agricultural production and processing center.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial hemp market is characterized by a competitive and dynamic landscape, comprising established agricultural producers, specialized hemp cultivation companies, processing technology providers, and innovative sustainable agriculture companies, each adopting unique approaches to advancing industrial hemp cultivation and processing technologies.

Market evolution is increasingly shaped by trends such as integration of cutting-edge cultivation technologies, development of comprehensive vertical integration systems, and the creation of sustainable product solutions designed to address regulatory challenges specific to various industrial applications. Leading companies are leveraging advanced processing and extraction technologies to achieve optimal product quality without compromising sustainability targets and are incorporating enhanced cultivation capabilities to meet the demands of modern sustainable agriculture and green manufacturing initiatives.

Key players operating in the global industrial hemp market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (Aurora Cannabis), Hemp Inc., HempFlax Group B.V., Konoplex Group, Ecofibre Limited, GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Hemp Oil Canada Inc., Nutiva Inc., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, South Hemp Tecno, MH Medical Hemp GmbH, Dun Agro Hemp Group, and Colorado Hemp Works, among others.

Related Reports:

CBD-infused Products Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Source (Hemp), Type (Edibles {Confectionery}, Oil & Extracts, Personal Care {Skincare}, Smoke & Vape Products, Supplements), Distribution Channel (Online) - Global Forecast to 2032

Cannabidiol Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Cannabidiol Oil, Cannabidiol Isolate), Source (Hemp), Nature (Organic), End User (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical), Distribution Channel (B2B) - Global Forecast to 2032

Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Powder, RTD, Bar), Source (Animal-based {Whey}, Plant-based {Soy}), Application (Sports Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores) - Global Forecast to 2032

About Meticulous Research®

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions-including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

To find out more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

Content Source:

Logo:

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED