Pooprints Partners With Ancestry To Deliver Pet Health Insights To Millions Of Multifamily Units

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PooPrints, the world's only DNA-based pet waste management service, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Ancestry, developer of the most scientifically advanced dog DNA testing kit. This collaboration introduces an exciting new benefit for pet owners who reside in the millions of units using PooPrints: the ability to discover detailed breed and health information about their pet while registering for PooPrints' innovative program.

Through this partnership, PooPrints will work closely with Ancestry so pet owners can gain insight into their dog's breed composition and health traits. After a PooPrints DNA sample is collected via cheek swab, residents can elect to share that sample with Ancestry through a streamlined, comprehensive online process. The expert scientists at Ancestry will process the sample and deliver comprehensive breed and health information directly to the owner.

"At Ancestry, we're committed to helping people uncover meaningful connections, and this extends to their beloved pets," said Caitlyn Bruns, Senior Manager at Ancestry. "By partnering with PooPrints, we're excited to provide pet owners with actionable breed and health insights that foster stronger bonds and better care for their dogs."

This enhanced offering not only answers the top question residents ask PooPrints, "What's my dog's breed?" but also empowers them with tools to make informed decisions about their pet's well-being.

"This partnership enhances our mission to promote responsible pet ownership, by providing pet owners with even more tools to care for and connect with their dogs," said J. Retinger, CEO of BioPet Laboratories, the parent company of the PooPrints program. "This service will be an affordable add-on for all pet owners registering with PooPrints, enhancing the lives of both the pet parent and the pet."

Since 2008, PooPrints has pioneered the use of DNA technology to create cleaner, more pet-friendly communities. With a presence in over 2 million apartment homes across the U.S., a growing international footprint, and a database of more than 1 million dogs, PooPrints has helped reduce pet waste by up to 96% in participating locations. The partnership with Ancestry furthers the company's commitment to providing innovative, practical solutions for pet owners. In addition to PooPrints, BioPet also develops other pet owner technologies like GoPatter, a dog health and wellness tracking app designed to reward responsible pet care.

"Residents love having access to insights about their pets, and this new service from PooPrints is another way we can provide value to the pet owners in our communities," said Kelly Myers, Senior Director of Advantage Solutions at Greystar. "We're always pursuing additional ways to enhance the resident experience and offering detailed breed and health information adds an exciting incentive for residents to participate in PooPrints registrations."

How It Works

When a pet owner registers their dog with PooPrints, they now have the option to upgrade and share their dog's DNA sample with Ancestry. The sample is analyzed by Ancestry's expert team of scientists for detailed insights into the dog's breed composition and results on hundreds of genetic screenings for health conditions. With no need for an additional cheek swab, the process is convenient and straightforward. Ancestry delivers results securely and directly to pet owners through their website, ensuring privacy and ease of access.

About PooPrints

PooPrints is a service offered by BioPet Laboratories Inc., an international biotechnology company specializing in animal genomics and DNA testing. PooPrints is the original and only DNA pet waste management solution for apartments, parks, municipalities, and other pet-friendly spaces. The company's mission is to promote responsible pet ownership, protect the environment, and expand pet access to public and private properties. Operating in all 50 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Israel, PooPrints offers innovative solutions to improve community cleanliness and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners. For more information, visit and .

About Ancestry

Ancestry, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With their unparalleled collection of more than 60 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 25 million people in their growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Over the past 40 years, Ancestry has built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen them as the platform for discovering, preserving, and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Towns

BioPet Laboratories

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 865.282.2254

SOURCE PooPrints

