Noble Continues Expansion Of Branded Long-Term Accommodations Platform With Acquisition Of Sixteen Woodspring Suites
Purpose-built for today's evolving economy, Noble's platform leverages operational scale, brand trust, and market dislocation to create institutional-grade assets engineered to generate stable cash flow, hedge inflation, and deliver long-term value across cycles.
Noble Investment Group
For over three decades, Noble has been at the forefront of the travel and hospitality real estate sector. With more than $6.0 billion invested across the United States, the organization has delivered sustained value creation, strengthened communities, and catalyzed economic development through meaningful job creation. Recognized as one of PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and consistently named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's track record reflects both performance and purpose.
As a fiduciary to many of the world's leading institutional investors-including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies-Noble is entrusted with preserving and compounding capital across market cycles. Our investments help secure the retirements of teachers, first responders, and other pensioners across the country, while also advancing educational opportunities for future generations.
