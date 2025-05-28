Independent Study by London Business School Proves DEKRA's Safety Leadership System Reduces Workplace Injuries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA North America announced today the results of a groundbreaking independent study conducted by London Business School (LBS) that confirms the measurable and causal impact of its Safe Align® System on reducing workplace injuries. The research shows that organizations implementing SafeAlign achieved a 31.3% greater reduction in injury rates after 24 months compared to peer sites, with improvements rising to 68% over time.

Led by Professor Francisco Brahm and Chiara D'Ambrosio of the London Business School, the study applied the rigorous Difference-in-Differences (DiD) methodology-a leading statistical technique in economics to establish causality when randomized trials aren't feasible. The analysis used a decade of injury data from over 800 companies across 27 industries, using two separate control groups to ensure reliability.

“We are confident that the reductions we observed in injury rates are causal, not just correlations,” said Professor Brahm.“It is rare to see effect sizes over 15% in business interventions. Safe Align's 31% reduction is not only statistically valid but a standout result. Clearly, something is working and working well.”

SafeAlign outperformed industry norms for safety interventions and sustained its impact well beyond initial implementation. Unlike conventional safety programs that focus on compliance or procedures, SafeAlign addresses the human and organizational factors behind workplace incidents. It equips leaders with the mindset and tools to foster learning, accountability, and proactive risk mitigation.

“This study validates what we've long believed-SafeAlign creates safer workplaces through leadership development and cultural transformation,” said Ryan Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Advisory & Training at DEKRA North America.“We're incredibly proud to be one of the few organizations willing to put our solutions to the test in such a transparent and academically rigorous way. This partnership with the London Business School showcases our commitment to results that matter-lives protected, injuries prevented, and organizations strengthened.”

Professor Brahm also emphasized DEKRA's unique approach:“It's rare for a company to subject its proprietary systems to independent academic scrutiny. DEKRA's willingness to open its data and share findings publicly sets a new standard for transparency and scientific credibility in the safety industry.”

To learn more about how Safe Align can transform safety in your organization, visit .

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925, with nearly 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

