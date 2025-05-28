Breathe Easy: Petsnowy Unveils The Ultimate Air Purifier For Pet Households

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Say goodbye to pet odors, hair, and allergens with PetSnowy's cutting-edge purification system

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetSnowy , a company dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners, announced the launch of its innovative PetSnowy Air Purifier for Pets on May 10th.

Recognizing that pets bring immense joy but can also introduce household challenges - such as lingering odors, excessive pet hair, and airborne allergens - PetSnowy developed a solution specifically designed for pet households. The PetSnowy Pet Air Purifier was engineered to create a more comfortable and harmonious living environment for both pets and their human companions.

At the core of this innovation is PetSnowy's exclusive, patented TiO2 photocatalytic deodorization system, enhanced by UVC technology. Unlike conventional purifiers that merely mask odors, this advanced system targets pet-related smells at the molecular level, actively breaking down odor-causing compounds and neutralizing airborne pollutants to provide continuous, long-lasting freshness. All of this power is delivered within a sleek, user-friendly design that seamlessly blends into any home environment.







PetSnowy Pet Air Purifier

Building on this powerful technology, the PetSnowy Pet Air Purifier also incorporates a suite of additional features designed to elevate air quality and convenience specifically for pet households:

Superior Performance and Quiet Operation

Designed specifically for pet households, this purifier offers exceptional pet hair absorption, outperforming standard models while operating ultra-quietly at just 18-64dB, ensuring a peaceful, undisturbed home atmosphere. Its high-performance H13 HEPA filter with an innovative semi-circular magnetic design allows for effortless and quick filter replacements, maintaining peak purification efficiency with ease.

Intelligent Air Quality Management

The PetSnowy Air Purifier excels in real-time air quality monitoring with built-in TVOC sensors that continuously assess indoor air conditions and automatically adjust purification levels for optimal freshness. Enhanced by billion-level negative ion technology, it actively neutralizes airborne pollutants, creating a healthier, cleaner environment for pets and their families.

Elegant and Practical Design

Crafted with premium materials and a sleek finish, the PetSnowy Air Purifier complements any living space-from bedside tables to workspaces-while its compact size (12.04×12.04×18.03 inches) and lightweight frame (10.36 lbs/4.7 kg) make it a versatile fit for homes and offices alike.

User Convenience and Energy Efficiency

The purifier combines high purification power with energy efficiency, consuming only 48W while delivering outstanding results. User-friendly controls include a magnetic remote that securely attaches to the unit to prevent loss and app-based remote management, allowing you to adjust settings anytime, anywhere. A bright, high-definition LCD screen provides clear air quality updates, mode selection, and operational status at a glance.

With its advanced odor-eliminating technology, smart features, and user-friendly design, the PetSnowy Pet Air Purifier sets a new standard for clean, fresh air in pet households.

Available now at petsnowy.com , it's the perfect solution for pet owners seeking a healthier home environment.

About PetSnowy

PetSnowy is a technology-driven pet care brand committed to creating smarter, cleaner, and more convenient solutions for modern pet households. Its product lineup-including a self-cleaning litter box, pet dryer box, and the new air purifier-is thoughtfully designed to address everyday challenges faced by pet owners. With a focus on innovation, quality materials, and contemporary aesthetics, PetSnowy aims to support healthier living environments and enhance the bond between pets and their families. The company continues to redefine pet care through intelligent design and meaningful functionality.

To learn more about PetSnowy, visit: or follow PetSnowy on social media @petsnowy_official .

