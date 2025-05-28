Benevis Celebrates Decade-Long Impact Of Delivering Free Dental Care To Over 3,800 Uninsured Children And Adults During Sharing Smiles Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 10th annual volunteer event held on Sunday, May 18, brought together 22 local dental practices and 331 volunteers across 11 states to treat patients' oral health at no cost.

Atlanta, GA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis is proud to share that over the course of the last 10 years, company volunteers have positively impacted the oral health of more than 3,800 uninsured and underinsured patients during Sharing Smiles Day. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the annual event with 22 Benevis' supported practices in 11 states participating along with 331 employee volunteers, including clinicians, hygienists, and dental practice staff and executives, who dedicated their time to serve over 400 children and adults.

Sharing Smiles Day has established itself as a national event that directly impacts community health outcomes by helping to combat the lack of dependable oral healthcare for children and educating families on healthy dental habits. As a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, Benevis recognizes the vital need to address the emergent oral care of all patients, especially those without insurance. For the past decade, patients have relied on Sharing Smiles Day to bridge gaps in their dental healthcare by receiving much-needed dental exams, cleanings, emergency care, extractions, and restorative care.

“Sharing Smiles Day has become a meaningful tradition for Benevis, as it reflects our dedication to addressing the critical dental needs of underserved communities,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis.“With proposed changes to Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage on the horizon, many families face increased uncertainty and difficulty affording essential dental services. We believe that everyone should have access to a dental home regardless of their coverage status. That's why we are so thankful for our clinical team members and staff who volunteer their time to give free dental care to uninsured or underinsured families on Sharing Smiles Day, out of compassion and as a fundamental part of our community-focused mission at Benevis.”

For over 20 years, Benevis has treated almost five million patients in underserved communities, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP plans. The dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization supports a network of like-minded, community-focused dentists across the U.S. who prioritize accessible and affordable patient health. Over the past 10 years, Sharing Smiles Day event has brought together more than 3,300 Benevis volunteers in 13 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., to provide compassionate care and prioritize dental education on daily brushing, flossing, and the importance of good nutrition for a healthy smile.

“Benevis is driven by our continued commitment to expand access to high-quality dental care for children and families who cannot afford routine care,” said Dr. Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis.“Oral health is a critical component of overall health, and it's our responsibility as healthcare providers to help bridge the dental health disparity divide, which is exactly what Sharing Smiles Day has done for thousands of patients over 10 years. This event is one of the many ways we're working towards a more equitable future.”

