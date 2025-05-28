Social Media Listening Market Size To Surpass USD 27.63 Billion By 2032, Owing To Growing Demand For Real-Time Consumer Insights And Brand Engagement Tools SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

The social media listening market is witnessing a surge in adoption, driven by the increasing need for real-time consumer feedback, sentiment analysis, and strategic brand positioning. Pune, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Media Listening Market Size Analysis: “ The social media Listening Market size was USD 8.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.63 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.27% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. ”

Brandwatch (Vizia, Consumer Research)

Buffer (Publish, Analyze)

Digimind (Digimind Social, Digimind Intelligence)

Hootsuite (Hootsuite Analytics, Hootsuite Insights)

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson, IBM Social Media Analytics)

Meltwater (Meltwater Social Media Monitoring, Meltwater Media Intelligence)

Mention (Mention Analytics, Mention Listening)

Sprinklr Inc. (Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights)

Sprout Social, Inc. (Sprout Social Analytics, Sprout Social Listening)

YouScan (YouScan Analytics, YouScan Social Media Monitoring)

Google (Google Alerts, Google Trends)

Oracle (Oracle Social Cloud, Oracle Analytics Cloud)

Salesforce (Salesforce Social Studio, Salesforce Einstein Analytics)

Adobe (Adobe Analytics, Adobe Experience Platform)

SAS (SAS Visual Analytics, SAS Social Media Analytics)

Qualtrics (Qualtrics Social Listening, Qualtrics Experience Management)

Talkwalker (Talkwalker Alerts, Talkwalker Analytics) Khoros (Khoros Social Listening, Khoros Analytics) Social Media Listening Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 27.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Real-Time Consumer Insights is Fueling the Growth of the Social Media Listening Market

Sentiment Analysis Fuels Rapid Growth in Social Media Listening Market Through Smarter Customer Engagement

The social media listening market is growing fast due to a convergence of powerful technologies and changing business models. Businesses are now relying on sentiment analysis tools as they assist organizations to analyze the opinions and sentiments of customers about their products on social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Simply put, they add massive value by helping consumers stick around and limit churn, as they provide businesses with crucial information and insights required to reach out to customers in a timely and engaging manner.

The U.S. social media Listening Market was valued at USD 2.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.37 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.88% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The major fuel behind this growth is the rising need for data-driven insights in delivering better customer engagement, enhanced brand perception, and marketing strategy. Technological developments for sentiment analysis, Text Analytics, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are additionally strengthening the marketplace as businesses may extract higher details information about the wants of consumers.

Why the Social Media Listening Market Is Booming: Key Drivers You Need to Know



Real-time insights are replacing traditional research businesses now rely on instant sentiment tracking.

Social platforms generate massive user content , creating a goldmine for market trends and consumer feedback.

Data-driven marketing strategies help optimize products and respond to evolving customer needs.

Quick reaction to crises and ability to leverage positive trends give brands a major competitive edge.

Competitive benchmarking and influencer tracking are reshaping how brands assess the market. AI and machine learning are enhancing predictive analytics for better consumer behavior forecasting.

By solutions

In 2023, the Software segment accounted for the highest revenue share of nearly 64% in the social media Listening Market. The growing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics tools, instantaneous dashboard, and automation technologies are driving the demand for software-based platforms. This allows brands to track brand reputation, derive sentiment insight and measure their campaigns much faster and accurately.

The fastest CAGR of the Services segment is expected at 15.31% from 2024 to 2032. This has been further compounded by the increasing demand for bespoke consultation, systems integration, and advanced analytics, given that businesses are seeking expert technology partners to implement these sophisticated listening systems. With managed and professional services in place, organizations can realize full potential ROI on their software investment.

By vertical

In 2023, the Retail & E-commerce sector accounted for largest market share of around 25% of market volume. This specific dominance is a function of the sector's unique reliance on immediate customer feedback on product reviews, brand perception, and consumer behavior tracking. And with online shopping set to expand rapidly, it only makes good sense to analyse customer sentiment as it happens.

The Travel and Hospitality sector is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of about 17.99% between 2024–2032. With travelers posting more on TripAdvisor, Instagram, YouTube, etc. social media listening is a growing tactic for businesses in this space to learn about consumer experiences, manage reputation, and adjust their offerings accordingly.

By application

In 2023, Brand Management developed in a key segment with 26% revenue contribution. For companies to maintain their public image and respond to crises before they escalate, social listening tools prevent brand perception inconsistency across various online outlets.

The Product Development and Innovation is the application segment that is expected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 17.61%. Companies dig into social media feedback to locate opportunities, track trends, and create new social products. The generative foundation of this consumer-centric innovation approach is changing the way companies take products to market.

Social Media Listening Market Segmentation:

By Solutions



Software Services

By Application



Customer Experience Management

Competitive Benchmarking

Brand Management

Marketing Campaign Management

Sales and Lead Generation

Product Development and Innovation Others

By Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare & life sciences

Retail & E-commerce

Government and Defence

Travel and hospitality

IT & Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment Others

North America Leads in Social Media Listening Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America held the largest revenue share of approximately 39% in 2023, underscoring its dominance in the social media Listening Market. Increasing trends in the social media Listening Market. This leadership stems from early technology adoption, a mature digital ecosystem, and the presence of key industry players, including Salesforce, Oracle, and Sprout Social. With huge corporations from retail, finance, healthcare, and entertainment sectors aligning to implement social listening strategies, competition in the space is ruthless, but also indicative of how effective these strategies can be in engaging consumers and reaping a competitive advantage.

The Asia Pacific region is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 16.57% between 2024 and 2032. As countries like China, India, and Japan grow their smartphone usage, expand their internet access, and shove citizens into social media engagement, the region is experiencing a digital revolution. The aforementioned trends, among others, coupled with a strong e-commerce and technology sectors, are propelling demand for social media analytics to cater to local and international markets more efficiently.

Recent Developments



In 2024, Onclusive Social added BlueSky monitoring capabilities to its platform, ensuring that brands can track conversations and trends across all emerging decentralized social networks. It expands their coverage of data and reinforces their strength on new generation platforms monitoring. Brandwatch launched a state-of-the-art audience analysis tool in 2024, featuring AI-powered insights to help brands gain greater segmentation of their target audiences. It enhances user interaction and gives a more actionable tone to audience profiling, making it a new industry experience.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Social Media Listening Market Segmentation, By Solutions

8. Social Media Listening Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Social Media Listening Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

