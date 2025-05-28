Advocate Health And The Joint Commission Advancing Quality And Safety For Patients And Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, and OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocate Health and The Joint Commission have announced a collaboration to enhance patient safety and quality of care across the health system's 69 hospitals. This collaboration aims to drive impactful change by using performance data for continuous improvement to propel innovation and create efficiencies.

Through systemwide hospital accreditation, Advocate Health, one of the largest nonprofit integrated health systems in the United States, is setting a new industry standard in providing consistent, high-quality care across all its facilities - building on its longstanding legacy of excellence. These efforts reflect the organization's continued dedication to delivering the safest, highest-quality care to its patients and communities.

Among other advantages, taking a systemwide approach to accreditation enables hospital-to-hospital comparisons within the Advocate Health system, as well as comparisons to peer groups with the same demographic profile. The Joint Commission's benchmarking tool, available to all its accredited hospitals, offers a system-level and hospital-specific view, allowing health care professionals to easily validate areas of high performance and target areas of opportunity.

“When hospitals and clinics deliver higher quality care, people get to spend more time where it matters most - with their families, loved ones, and in the work they find meaningful,” said Advocate Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Betty Chu.“By aligning our organization around a unified set of evidence-based standards, we're empowering our entire team to drive improvements for all.”

“Together, The Joint Commission and Advocate Health are committed to improving patient safety and quality of care,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission.“A systemwide approach to accreditation is best for health systems to deliver safe and quality care, which in turn benefits patients, the workforce and communities. We look forward to working with Advocate Health to build resilient health care, enable continuous improvement, and share data, insights and experiences to advance health outcomes.”

For more information, please visit Advocate Health and .

###

About Advocate Health

Advocate Health is the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States, created from the combination of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health . Providing care under the names Advocate Health Care in Illinois; Atrium Health in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama; and Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin, Advocate Health is a national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Advocate Health services nearly 6 million patients and is engaged in hundreds of clinical trials and research studies, with Wake Forest University School of Medicine serving as the academic core of the enterprise. Advocate Health is nationally recognized for its expertise in heart and vascular, neurosciences, oncology, pediatrics and rehabilitation, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. Advocate Health employs more than 160,000 teammates across 69 hospitals and over 1,000 care locations and offers one of the nation's largest graduate medical education programs with over 2,000 residents and fellows across more than 200 programs. Committed to redefining care for all, Advocate Health provides more than $6 billion in annual community benefits.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at .

CONTACT: Katie Bronk The Joint Commission 630-792-5175 ... Advocate Health ...