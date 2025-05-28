Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator

Plume, 0G Labs, and Dango join 20+ projects deploying $5M into“Starboard” – Galxe's new, cutting-edge community growth platform

Galxe , the home of web3 growth, is today announcing the launch of 'Starboard': an unrivalled community-building tool utilizing cutting-edge analytics that a new generation of crypto leaders have joined to expand and modernize the industry.

As web3 witnesses a dynamic shift toward new assets and technology, Galxe has partnered with some of its brightest stars for the launch of Starboard. These include RWAfi chain Plume, which has contributed $450,000 to a collective rewards pool as the Real World Asset (RWA) sector begins to lead industry growth.

Meanwhile, Dango, a fully interoperable DeFi layer bringing sophisticated new capabilities to open finance, is allocating 1% of its total token supply to Starboard; while 0G Labs – which raised over $350 million to build the world's first decentralized AI operating system (dAIOS) – will be allocating over $100,000.

Along with 20+ web3 projects, this next generation of crypto's most anticipated and substantiated enterprises has collectively deposited over $5 million in rewards into Starboard: a community incentivization platform matching these new leaders in innovation and vision.

Through its flagship Quest product, Galxe has onboarded over 34 million users into web3 – an unmatched achievement. Utilizing sophisticated off-chain and on-chain analytics, Starboard advances this mission by allowing projects to identify and engage with users bringing the most value to their businesses.

Starboard is unique in that it allows projects to assess both off-chain metrics, like the impact of a user's social media post, and on-chain metrics, like a user's impact on TVL, volume, or transactions.

These on-chain analytics set Starboard apart from other web3 rewards platforms, and will – crucially – allow Galxe to lead a new wave of web3 adoption alongside crypto's new generation of leaders.

For more information, users can visit: galxe.com/starboard

About Galxe

Users can learn more at