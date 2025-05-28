Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Majestic Silver Corp.


2025-05-28 10:05:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - First Majestic Silver Corp. : Reported a second significant discovery of vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization within a year at the Santa Elena property in Sonora, Mexico, and to share additional positive drilling results from the Navidad discovery. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.54.

