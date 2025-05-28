Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFFA Awards Licenses For 2025/26 UEFA And Domestic Competitions


2025-05-28 10:04:09
Representatives of clubs granted licenses to compete in the 2025/2026 UEFA men's and women's club tournaments, as well as in the Azerbaijan Premier League, First Division, and AFFA Women's High League, gathered for an official meeting, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), Azernews reports.

The meeting, held at AFFA's headquarters, included a license award ceremony where key updates were shared. Topics covered included the season's overall outcomes, statistical highlights, updates on the electronic Club Licensing System platform, and anticipated changes to the licensing regulations for the upcoming season.

At the end of the event, AFFA Vice President Konul Mehdiyeva presented official licenses to the clubs that qualified for next season's competitions. Additionally, certificates were awarded to club staff who successfully passed the Licensing Managers' exam held during the previous season.

This initiative reinforces AFFA's commitment to professional standards and transparent governance across Azerbaijani football.

