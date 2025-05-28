Nucleus Research Releases 2025 Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the Analytics market include Alteryx, Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Qlik, and Tableau.

MIAMI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The analytics software market in 2025 is at a pivotal inflection point, as organizations seek to balance the enduring value of traditional business intelligence with a surging demand for AI-enabled analytics. Generative AI, contextual search, and agentic reasoning are fundamentally reshaping the role of the data analyst and driving a new wave of innovation across the analytics lifecycle. Vendors are under unprecedented pressure to deliver platforms that not only automate core tasks-such as data preparation, dashboard creation, and narrative generation-but also lower technical barriers, empowering a broader spectrum of users to derive insights and make data-driven decisions.

The rapid evolution of AI-powered code and SQL generation tools has democratized advanced analytics, enabling business users to act as analysts and data professionals to operate at the level of data scientists. In response, analytics vendors are dedicating significant R&D to adapt their user experiences and integrate next-generation AI features, while maintaining the reliability and depth of established BI tools. The market, once considered mature and saturated, is now energized by new entrants and heightened competition, making vendor differentiation more nuanced than ever.

"Organizations are now navigating a dynamic analytics landscape, where the seamless integration of AI capabilities with proven analytics foundations is critical for both immediate value and future readiness," said Principal Analyst Alexander Wurm . "Successful vendors are those that blend intuitive, AI-driven features with the robust functionality that enterprises expect, ensuring their customers are equipped for the next era of analytics."

AI has become an architectural cornerstone, driving advancements in automated insights, predictive modeling, and agentic analytics. New capabilities such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and multimodal AI are expanding the analytical toolkit, integrating text, code, images, and structured data for richer insights. As adoption of these technologies accelerates, organizations are also demanding robust governance frameworks to ensure responsible AI deployment, continuous monitoring, and regulatory compliance.

Leaders in this year's Analytics Technology Value Matrix deliver advanced analytics and AI functionality without sacrificing usability at scale. These include Alteryx, Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Qlik, and Tableau.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are recognized for deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities that address complex use cases. These include Looker, SAP, SAS, and Spotfire.

Accelerators deliver value through greater ease of use and rapid implementation. This year's Accelerators are Insightsoftware, Sigma Computing, ThoughtSpot, Yellowfin, and Zoho.

Core Providers deliver core analytics capabilities with faster and more cost-effective adoption. This year's Core Providers are Board International, IBM, and Strategy.

