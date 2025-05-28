Advancing PSP And CBD Research: Curepsp Announces Latest Pathway And Pipeline Grant Recipients

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP has awarded its latest Pathway and Pipeline Grants, totaling approximately $400,000. The grants received a $200,000 contribution from the Rainwater Charitable Foundation (RCF), one of the largest independent funders of primary tauopathy research. This partnership highlights the continued collaborative efforts of organizations dedicated to advancing research on the neurobiology of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and corticobasal degeneration (CBD), as well as translational projects focused on new biomarkers and therapeutics.

The latest Pathway grants will fund three projects: "Defining the Role of Microglial Tau in 4R tauopathies" by Dr. Abhirami Kannan Iyer, instructor at Washington University School of Medicine; "Elucidation of Apoe-induced glial cell Tau pathology in PSP" by Dr. Seiji Kaji, lecturer at Kyoto University; and "Development of Novel Models to Understand Tau Seeding in PSP and CBD" by Dr. Jennifer Rauch, assistant professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The newest Pipeline grants will fund one project: "Investigating Ddr2 gene downregulation as a novel therapeutic target for PSP and related tauopathies" by Dr. Yuhao (Harry) Min, research fellow at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.

"We are thrilled to support these noteworthy projects with the Rainwater Charitable Foundation," said CurePSP Executive Director and Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristophe Diaz. "The RCF's contribution accelerates our impact and helps us foster an even stronger network of early-career researchers working to understand and treat primary tauopathies like PSP and CBD."

About CurePSP's Research Grants

Pathway and Pipeline Grants provide seed funding to support innovative projects focused on the fundamental neurobiology and mechanisms of tauopathies ("Pathway"), and translational projects focusing on new therapeutics and biomarkers for tauopathies ("Pipeline"). The next deadline for Pathway and Pipeline Grant applications will be in Fall 2025. Learn more about our research grants here .

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978). For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Executive Director and Chief Science Officer

646-725-1453

[email protected]

SOURCE CurePSP, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED