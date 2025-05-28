Quiq Capital Announces New Credit Facility

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq Capital LLC ("Quiq") is pleased to announce the closing of the firm's inaugural revolving credit facility with Dime Community Bank. The facility provides the company with increased financial flexibility and liquidity to support business growth.

"We are extremely pleased to have entered into this new relationship with Dime and look forward to growing our platform with this venerable institution. This new revolving credit facility is a significant step forward in strengthening our financial position and providing us with greater flexibility to pursue our strategic goals," said Ashish Parikh, Principal of Quiq Capital, LLC. "The facility demonstrates strong confidence from the institutional community in our lending platform and provides us with the resources we need to capitalize on growth opportunities."

"Supporting the achievement of Quiq's business strategy with a flexible capital solution is the partnership we strive for with our clients," Said Thomas X. Geisel, Senior Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending at Dime Community Bank.

ABOUT QUIQ CAPITAL LLC

Quiq is a private credit lender that creates high value, risk-adjusted investments by empowering the growth of lower middle market businesses. Through private capital and structured lending, Quiq provides critical funding for the companies that keep the economy moving. Our tailored financing solutions fill the gap left by decades of bank consolidation and reduced lower middle market lending.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island1.

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

