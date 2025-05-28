INVESTOR GROUP SERVICES (IGS) APPOINTS MATT UMSCHEID AS CEO

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Group Services (IGS), a leading private equity consulting firm specializing in value creation, portfolio optimization, and due diligence advisory, is pleased to announce that Matt Umscheid has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Most recently, he served as CEO at Nuvem, a pharmacy services and technology company, where he led a significant transformation effort positioning the business for long-term, sustainable growth. Prior to this, Matt was the CEO at Envysion, a Video SaaS company, which was acquired by Motorola Solutions. He also held multiple senior leadership roles at LogistiCare and Providence Service Corporation (now known as Modivcare), a diversified healthcare and human services company. Matt spent the first 12 years of his career in consulting at Arthur D. Little and then L.E.K. Consulting, advising large corporate organizations, middle market companies and private equity firms on strategy, operations, and M&A transactions. He then spent nearly nine years at Parthenon Capital as a senior resource team member working closely with investors and CEOs on due diligence and post-investment value creation initiatives across Parthenon portfolio companies.

"I am thrilled to join IGS during this period of strong momentum and opportunity," said Matt. "With an outstanding team, a reputation for excellence, and a clear focus on creating value for investors and management teams, I see enormous opportunity to build on our strengths and expand our impact."

Founders Mindy Berman and Rob Lordi shared their enthusiasm. "Welcoming Matt marks an exciting new chapter for IGS," said Mindy Berman. "His strategic leadership and depth of experience make him the right person to lead the firm into its next stage." Rob Lordi added, "We're excited to partner with Matt to accelerate IGS' growth and continue building a market-leading platform."

"We enthusiastically welcome Matt as the new CEO of IGS," said Rob Zielinski, Managing Partner at Interlock Equity. "Matt brings a strong track record of leadership, a proven ability to drive growth, and a deep alignment with the company's culture. We are confident he will create lasting value for IGS' clients, employees, and stakeholders."

About Investor Group Services (IGS)

IGS provides commercial due diligence, portfolio value creation, and strategic advisory services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies. These groups rely on IGS for strategic insights, market intelligence, and research prowess to inform critical investment and strategic decisions.

For additional information, please visit .

About Interlock Equity

Interlock Equity is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm dedicated to partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based businesses. Since its founding in 2021, Interlock has built a strong track record of supporting passionate entrepreneurs whose companies provide mission-critical services aligned with long-term growth trends. Working collaboratively with management teams, Interlock delivers strategic and operational guidance to help businesses navigate the complexities and opportunities of rapid expansion.

For additional information, please visit .

SOURCE Investor Group Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED