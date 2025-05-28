Allegion Releases Von Duprin Outdoor Defense (OUT) For 98/99 Exit Devices

Von Duprin's first offering engineered to protect internal components on outdoor applications

CARMEL, Ind., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US , a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, has introduced the Outdoor Defense (OUT) option for 98/99 exit devices, the first Von Duprin product designed to protect device functionality in outdoor conditions, providing the reliability, quality and function expected from Von Duprin.

"As the demand for reliable security solutions in outdoor environments continues to grow, we're excited to introduce the Outdoor Defense option for Von Duprin exit devices. This innovation not only enhances the durability and performance of our 98/99 Series but also offers additional protection for critical components against weather conditions," said Marli Williams, general manager, Exits & Door Controls at Allegion. "Our commitment is to provide our customers with peace of mind, knowing that their panic hardware is built to help withstand the elements."

The Outdoor Defense option is designed to safeguard against moisture, temperature variations and corrosion in exterior applications. Available for the popular 98/99 Series rim and surface vertical rod exit devices, this option is engineered to protect device functionality. The Outdoor Defense option is also available for mechanical devices as well as popular electronic components, such as switches, latch retraction, delayed/controlled egress, alarm kits and more. Outdoor Defense products are designed to perform in outdoor conditions within the parameters of the products testing conditions such as courtyards, perimeter security, rooftops and patios.

Electrical options available

Several popular electrical options are available with the Outdoor Defense option. Latch retraction (QEL), alarmed exits (ALK), delayed/controlled egress (CX) and monitoring (RX and LX), are all available options.

"With the introduction of the Outdoor Defense option, we are setting a new standard in exterior security solutions. This offering reflects our dedication to engineering excellence and customer satisfaction, providing robust protection for both mechanical and electronic components," said Williams. "Whether it's for courtyards, rooftops or perimeter security, Von Duprin's Outdoor Defense helps ensure safety without compromise in outdoor environments."

Learn more about the Von Duprin Outdoor Defense at VonDuprin .

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE ), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit .

SOURCE Allegion US

