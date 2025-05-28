Managers' Transactions
| Company announcement no. 19
Spar Nord Bank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Spar Nord Bank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification.
Attachment
-
No. 19 - Managers' transactions_UK
