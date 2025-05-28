Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions Voipio, Raimo
Managers' Transactions
May 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Voipio, Raimo
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Raimo Voipio
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 110180/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-28
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 95 Unit price: 50 EUR
(2): Volume: 95 Unit price: 50 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 190 Volume weighted average price: 50 EUR
More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
