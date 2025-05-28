Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EMGS: Notice Of Annual General Meeting


2025-05-28 10:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice is hereby given of the annual general meeting of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company"). The annual general meeting will be held at the Company's offices in Karenslyst Allé 4, 4(th) floor, 0278 Oslo, Norway on 19 June 2025 at 12:00 CEST.

The calling notice is attached to this stock exchange notification, and will, together with all appendixes, the Company's annual report for 2024, and the remuneration report for 2024 be published on the Company's webpage

Contact
 Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 94 82 58 36
About EMGS
 EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Calling notice EMGS 2025 AGM

MENAFN28052025004107003653ID1109606190

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search