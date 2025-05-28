THE PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION COMPLETES 20K ACTS OF SERVICE IN HONOR OF PAT TILLMAN's LEGACY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To mark the Foundation's 20th year, Tillman Scholars, partners, and supporters logged over 20,000 hours of community service in just nine months

Chicago, IL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2024 marked 20 years since Pat Tillman lived and the founding of the Pat Tillman Foundation. To honor this milestone, the Foundation set a bold goal: to complete more than 20,000 hours of volunteer work. Inspired by Pat Tillman's commitment to service, the campaign was about more than just reaching a number; it was about honoring his legacy and mobilizing the PTF community to create meaningful change.

The Foundation is proud to announce that it has officially surpassed this goal, with Tillman Scholars, partners, and supporters logging over 22,000 hours across a wide range of impactful projects. These efforts include everything from cleaning up and restoring parks in underserved communities to volunteering at local food banks, mentoring students, and supporting veterans.

“This initiative reflects the values Pat lived by - leadership, service, and a commitment to others,” said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar.“We are thrilled to see how our community embraced this campaign, surpassed the goal, and honored Pat's legacy by stepping up in their communities.”

The campaign was made possible through grant funding from the NFL via its Salute to Service partner program, which honors and supports those who serve. "Pat Tillman's legacy embodies service, sacrifice, and leadership," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson.“NFL Salute to Service is proud to support the Pat Tillman Foundation's Acts of Service campaign, which celebrates Pat's enduring legacy by empowering others to lead and serve with purpose.”

In addition to the NFL, the Foundation was also able to join forces with organizations like the Chicago Bears, the Arizona Cardinals, Habitat for Humanity, and the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation to expand the initiative's reach and collaborate on service projects across the country.

Highlights of the initiative include:



22,286 total volunteer hours to date.

1,793 volunteers and counting.

Over 170 volunteer projects. Service efforts spanned key areas such as education, sustainability, veteran support, and food access.

To learn more and get involved, visit service.pattillmanfoundation.org .

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self. Learn more and support at and follow @PatTillmanFnd.

