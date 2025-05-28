Photopill Medical Launches Clinical Study For Novel IBD-Cap Capsule With Crohn's Disease Patients

IBD-Cap

PhotoPill Medical's Crohn's Disease study is now Actively Recruiting Participants for Groundbreaking Study on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

- Sharon Ben YehudaREHOVOT, ISRAEL, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PhotoPill Medical , a leader in innovative therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today the initiation of the second part and the enrolment of the first patient, of a clinical study for its revolutionary IBD-Cap capsule, a novel non-pharmaceutical technology developed for the treatment of Crohn's disease flare-ups. After successfully completing the safety part of the study - the study is now open and actively recruiting patients diagnosed with Crohn's disease.The IBD-Cap capsule represents a next-generation approach for managing inflammatory bowel diseases. Designed as a swallowable capsule, the IBD-Cap combines advanced technology and algorithms for delivering Photo-Bio-Modulation treatment (light) directly to the inflamed area within the intestine, with no medications or chemicals and with no expected side-effects.“Crohn's disease is a lifelong condition that requires constant management and treatment, and our IBD-Cap aims to significantly improve patient's quality of life while delivering a much safer, medication-free treatment,” says Sharon Ben Yehuda, VP Clinical Research & Development at PhotoPill Medical.“This clinical study is a crucial step toward validating our technology and bringing it to the patients who need it most.”The prospective study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness, of the IBD-Cap capsule in adults with mild-to-moderate small bowel Crohn's disease. Participants will be monitored throughout the study period and their disease condition and feedback will be recorded to assess capsule performance.Study Highlights:.Currently enrolling adults diagnosed with mild-to-moderate Crohn's disease.Participation includes use of the IBD-Cap capsule along with standard care assessments.Conducted at leading gastroenterology centers across Israel.Designed to gather data on capsule safety, effectiveness, and patient outcomesPatients, caregivers, and healthcare providers interested in learning more or participating in the study can contact ....About PhotoPill MedicalPhotoPill Medical is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming gastrointestinal therapy through non-pharmaceutical, patient-centered innovations. With a mission to improve quality of life and disease condition for patients living with chronic GI diseases, PhotoPill Medical is developing a portfolio of smart treatment tools designed to empower clinicians and patients alike.

