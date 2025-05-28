UAGC Spring 2025 Commencement To Celebrate Thousands Of Graduates And The Power Of Resilience

- Jacqueline Chambliss, BS in Cyber and Data Security TechnologyGLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This weekend, the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will host its Spring 2025 Commencement in Glendale, Arizona, celebrating the academic achievements and perseverance of more than 2,900 graduates. The two-day event honors the diverse paths of learners from across the country and around the world-each with their own story of resilience, determination, and transformation.Festivities begin on Saturday, May 31, with the Graduation Celebration at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa. The day will include opportunities for graduates to meet faculty, connect with career services and alumni relations, honor military service members, and enjoy family-friendly fun. A Doctoral Hooding Ceremony will also be held that afternoon to recognize graduates receiving the university's highest academic degree.The official Commencement Ceremony takes place the following morning, Sunday, June 1, at the Desert Diamond Arena. Doors open at 7 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. No tickets are required, and guests are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.Graduates span ages 19 to 70, with an average age of 38. As of this release, 2,932 graduates are expected to participate, earning degrees across associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. Many are working adults, military-affiliated students, and first-generation college-goers who embody the UAGC mission of making quality education accessible to those balancing life, work, and school.Among those crossing the stage is the Stice-Hawley family from Washington state-Shawna Stice-Hawley, her husband David Hawley, and their son Alijah Hawley-each earning a Master of Business Administration .“We began our MBA journey at 49 years old,” said Shawna.“Initially, it was just Alijah and me, but David surprised us by enrolling too, turning this into something truly unforgettable.”Nearly 30 years ago, Shawna and David cradled baby Alijah at their undergraduate commencement. Now, they will walk the stage beside him, MBA diplomas in hand, ready to launch the next chapter of their shared journey as partners in their family-run financial advising firm.Another story of strength comes from Jacqueline Chambliss, a former long-haul truck driver who earned her Bachelor of Science in Cyber and Data Security Technology.“This journey wasn't just about earning a degree; it was about reclaiming my name, my future, and my power,” she said.“UAGC gave me the platform to rise, and I salute myself for never giving up.”For Crystal Crowe, a single mother of two, the loss of her husband to suicide in 2022 became the catalyst for her pursuit of a Master's Degree in Psychology.“This program has become a source of healing,” she said.“It's a powerful reminder to my children that our circumstances do not define us.”Now the founder of a nonprofit supporting mothers who have experienced similar loss, Crowe's mission is to help others find hope and healing.And for Emmanual Greer, a stand-up comic and content creator, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing was part of a bigger vision.“It's not just about the degree,” he shared.“It's about showing up every day, no matter the odds. I hope my story inspires others to keep fighting for their dreams.”Top majors among this year's graduates include Business Administration, Organizational Management, Psychology, Health Care Administration, and Human Resources Management. Graduates hail from all 50 U.S. states, with the highest concentrations from California (618), Texas (387), and Arizona (341). Many also represent military bases across the globe.UAGC invites family, friends, and the broader community to follow the celebration using #UAGCgrad25 and tune in to the livestream available via the UAGC Graduation Information page.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.

