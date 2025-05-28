Tamanna, Priya, And Deepak Enter Semifinals At Thailand Open
In the women's 51 kg category, Tamanna put in a composed performance to beat Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei by unanimous decision. Priya (57 kg) followed it up with a confident 5-0 win over South Korea's Park Ah-hyun, controlling the bout from start to finish.
In the men's draw, Deepak (75 kg) showed technical clarity and ring discipline to defeat South Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae, also by a unanimous verdict.
India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.
Jugnoo (85kg) and Anjali (75kg) ended their campaigns with reverses in their respective quarterfinal bouts.
Earlier on Tuesday, five boxers -- two men and three women -- secured their places in the quarterfinals stage of the prestigious event.
In the men's draw, Jugnoo (85kg) and Deepak (75kg) made it to the last eight stage, while in the women's category, Tamanna (51kg), Priya (57kg) and Anjali (75kg) advanced to the quarters.
