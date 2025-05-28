Bona® Launches Space-Saving Spray Mop Air For Modern Homes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a pioneer and global leader in floor care for over 100 years, Bona's newest innovation, the Bona Spray Mop Air, combines the brand's deep-rooted heritage in high-quality craftmanship and cleaning efficacy with a smart design and space-saving features to help streamline your cleaning routine without compromising on cleaning power.

"Maintaining a clean home can be challenging in today's fast-paced world, especially for small households with limited storage space. The Bona Spray Mop Air delivers the same exceptional cleaning power as our existing line of Spray Mops while catering to the growing need for compact, easy-to-maneuver tools that reduce physical strain and address those hard-to-reach areas throughout the home," said Andy Telatnik, Director Retail Marketing, Bona. "This mop offers the perfect balance of convenience and effectiveness to ensure your floors remain immaculate without the hassle."

As a lighter and more compact version of Bona's existing line of Spray Mops, the Spray Mop Air comes with a 1oz concentrate of Bona's Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner in Lemon Mint for a burst of fresh scent. The rinse-free, streak-free cleaner formula is fast-drying, pH-neutral, waterbased, US EPA Safer Choice Certified and contains 92% USDA Certified biobased content to gently yet effectively remove dust, dirt and grime. The cartridge is refillable and compatible with any economy-size Bona Floor Cleaner Refill or concentrate packet.

The mop also includes a reusable microfiber pad crafted from 90% recycled material that is washable up to 500 times. It's patented dual-zone design and proprietary spray mechanism deliver just the right amount of cleaning solution, working to lift and remove stubborn dust, dirt and grime with no residue, and leave floors clean and beautiful.

The compact tool also features a swivel mop head and a comfort grip for effortless maneuvering in hard-to-reach areas while protecting against dings and scratches. Additionally, the vertical locking mop head and integrated hanging hook make for easy, low-profile storage.

The Bona Spray Mop Air is currently available on Amazon, Walmart and in-store at Meijer locations. The product will also be available for purchase in-store at select Walmart and Target stores starting in mid-June. To learn more about the new Bona Spray Mop Air, visit .

About Bona North America

Bona is a global, family-owned company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. With global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, Bona North America supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From EPA Safer Choice Certified floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona at (800) 872- 5515 or .

SOURCE Bona US