Quiznos BBQ Smokehouse Sandwich Fires Up Summer As A Pump & Pantry Exclusive

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The BBQ Smokehouse Sandwich features a powerful duo of: savory pulled pork and a smoky burnt ends sausage link-both new to the current Quiznos ingredient lineup. Stacked withon an 8" sub and priced at, this sandwich is built for those who crave bold flavor and extra value.

"This is the first in-house recipe our team has developed and rolled out as a chain-wide limited-time offer, and we're incredibly proud of it," said Jon Roberts, Food Services Operations Category Manager at Bosselman Pump & Pantry Inc. "From the flavor profile to the generous portions, every part of this sandwich was designed with our customers in mind. It's hearty, craveable, and perfect for summer."

The BBQ Smokehouse celebrates both local innovation and the heritage of the Quiznos brand.

"Partnering with Pump & Pantry has truly elevated the passion behind the Quiznos brand," said Kristy Roepelle, Senior Manager of Operations at Rego Restaurant Group . "I love seeing them fire up something bold, flavorful, and tailored to local tastes. This new chef-inspired BBQ Smokehouse sandwich stays true to the rich, toasty heritage of Quiznos while bringing a unique twist that speaks directly to their community. It's the kind of innovation that makes this location one to keep going back to!"

The new sandwich will be available at all 10 Quiznos locations inside Pump & Pantry stores across Nebraska . Customers can skip the line and order ahead by placing an online order at PumpandPantry and picking up at any of the 10 participating locations.

About Pump & Pantry

Pump & Pantry is a leading convenience store chain in Nebraska, known for its commitment to quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction. With locations across the state, Pump & Pantry continues to expand its offerings to meet the needs of both travelers and the communities it serves.

SOURCE Pump & Pantry