Ticketbud Launches Image-Based Credentialing To Enhance Event Registration

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud, the all-in-one event ticketing and management platform, unveiled a powerful new image-based credentialing and security feature this summer, offering event organizers a smarter way to plan, promote, and manage events and participation.

Building on Ticketbud's flexible registration tools, the new feature allows organizers to collect images, in addition to custom participant data, directly within the ticketing flow-transforming a simple event pass into a verified credential. The addition marks a significant evolution in how organizers manage attendee and staff information and access, streamlining registration and event operations in a way few platforms can match.

For events like car shows or expos, vendors and participants can upload images of their vehicles or displays when registering, giving organizers a visual tool to manage participation or set-up, as well as images to use with event marketing and promotions. For high-security events or VIP access areas, staff and special guests can submit headshots or ID photos to help on-site teams identify personnel with greater confidence.

"Ticketbud understands the stress points that come with running large-scale events," said Deidra Sibila of Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle lifestyle festival. "Over the seasons, they've rolled out thoughtful updates that have helped us streamline processes such as: guest check-in, lead retrieval for our vendors and exhibitors, timed and premium ticket options, security and access control, and even participant waivers."

"The latest update just affirms our trust in Ticketbud's ability to technically and operationally support us in ways that let our teams focus on delivering unforgettable guest experiences," Sibila said.

Ticketbud developed the feature in response to feedback from event planners and producers who were looking for a more integrated approach to credentialing. Until now, many were forced to rely on outside systems for staff badges or VIP passes, complicating workflows and adding unnecessary costs.

Incorporating credential photos and custom data fields into the event registration process eliminates guesswork, enhances on-site security, and provides valuable context for event planning and post-event analysis. With the release of this feature, Ticketbud continues to push the envelope on what an event platform can do, reaffirming its role not just as a ticketing solution, but as a comprehensive event management partner.

"Organizers are tired of piecing together systems to run their events," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "We're excited to offer an all-in-one solution that simplifies both the planning and on-site execution. This feature helps bridge a major gap in an industry that is only getting larger and more complex each year. Plus, it means I get to go to more car shows."

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Website:

SOURCE Ticketbud

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED