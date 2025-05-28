2U Appoints Arun Shivdasani As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Arun has a rare combination of financial acumen and genuine passion for education," said Bol. "His track record of driving growth while maintaining operational and financial discipline is exactly what 2U needs as we strengthen our position as the premier education technology partner for the world's top universities and institutions. Arun understands that financial health and educational impact go hand in hand-when we succeed financially, we can do more for our partners and the learners they serve."

Shivdasani joins 2U from Blue Tanzanite Advisors, where he served as Managing Partner, providing financial advisory services to CEOs and private equity firms. Previously, he was CFO at Tangoe, a global leader in technology expense and asset management, where he led finance, facilities, legal, and compliance functions and played a key role in a multi-year transformation to drive growth. Prior to Tangoe, Shivdasani served in several leadership roles at Bloomberg, including CFO of Bloomberg Global Data and CFO of Bloomberg Government. His deep passion for education was shaped by his time at Laureate Education, where, as CFO of Walden University and other online universities and partnerships, he drove double-digit top-line growth with margin expansion while improving student outcomes. Earlier in his career, Shivdasani worked for Marriott International, E*Trade, Progress Energy, and HDFC Bank in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

"I've witnessed firsthand how transformative education can be for individuals, their families, and their communities," said Shivdasani. "I've also watched 2U for years as it has been a pioneer in online education and delivered life-changing education at scale by partnering with the best institutions in the world. I'm energized to join 2U at this pivotal moment of change in the industry and the company. My focus will be on strengthening 2U's financial foundation so we can continue to be the trusted partner helping institutions reach new learners in today's rapidly changing world."

Shivdasani's appointment comes as 2U continues to build and strengthen its executive leadership team, which now includes Lillian Brownstein as Chief Legal Officer and Andy Morgan as Chief Partnerships Officer, both longstanding 2U leaders who have taken on new roles, along with Aref Matin , who recently joined as Chief Technology Officer.

"Our leadership team brings together diverse expertise with a shared commitment to our mission," said Bol. "With Arun joining 2U, alongside Andy, Lillian, Aref, and the rest of our executive team, we're assembling a strong group of leaders to take 2U forward. Together, we're focused on what matters most–making high-quality education more accessible and creating meaningful outcomes for learners and institutions worldwide."

2U is a global leader in education technology. Guided by its founding mission to increase access to higher education, 2U has spent over 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 93 million people with thousands of affordable, career-aligned learning opportunities in partnership with more than 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U .

