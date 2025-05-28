What Causes Baldness? Everything You Need To Know About Hair Loss And Hair Growth Solutions.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Are you starting to notice your hairline receding or more strands falling out than usual? You're not alone. Hair loss is incredibly common-especially for men -and it often sparks questions like

Boca Raton, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you starting to notice your hairline receding or more strands falling out than usual? You're not alone. Hair loss is incredibly common-especially for men -and it often sparks questions like:

When does balding start? Why am I losing my hair? Is it reversible?

In this guide, we'll cover what causes baldness, the different types of hair loss, and proven hair growth treatments-including laser hair growth red light therapy-to help you take action early and effectively.

What Causes Baldness?

The leading cause of baldness in men is androgenetic alopecia, also known as male pattern baldness. According to the American Hair Loss Association, it accounts for over 95% of all hair loss in men.

This condition is genetic and triggered by a sensitivity to DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a byproduct of testosterone. Over time, DHT causes hair follicles to shrink, shortens the hair growth cycle, and eventually stop producing new hair.

How Does Male Pattern Baldness Start?

Male pattern baldness typically progresses in two common patterns:

– Hair starts thinning at the temples and moves backward.– Hair at the top of the scalp begins to thin, often forming a bald spot.

In advanced stages, these patterns merge, leaving a horseshoe-shaped hair ring around the sides and back of the scalp.







When Does Balding Usually Start?

Hair loss can begin surprisingly early. Here's a breakdown by age:



Before 21 : 25% of men with hereditary baldness show signs

By 35 : 66% have some degree of noticeable hair loss By 50 : 85% of men experience significantly thinning hair

While the onset and speed of balding vary, acting early is key to preserving existing hair.

Other Causes of Hair Loss

While male pattern baldness is the most common culprit, other factors can trigger hair loss:

An autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks healthy hair follicles. Hair falls out in patches and may affect the scalp, eyebrows, beard, or eyelashes.

Sudden, temporary hair shedding caused by stress, illness, surgery, or weight loss. Hair typically regrows in 2–6 months.

Lack of iron, protein, vitamin D, or other essential nutrients can affect hair growth and cause shedding.

Prescription drugs like chemotherapy agents, blood thinners, antidepressants, and acne treatments may lead to temporary hair loss. Once the medication is stopped, hair often regrows.

Effective Treatments for Hair Loss and Baldness

Fortunately, there are several clinically proven options for promoting hair growth and slowing the progression of baldness:

Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) / Red Light Therapy

Devices like Hairmax Laser Caps , Laser Bands and Laser Combs use medical-grade red light lasers to stimulate hair follicles and boost natural hair growth.

Benefits of Laser Hair Growth Devices:



Drug-free and Clinically Proven

No harmful side effects

Safe, non-invasive, and effective for men and women Can be used at home in just minutes per session

Hairmax laser hair growth therapy is clinically proven to treat pattern hair loss and help reverse thinning. Early treatment can help avoid more invasive options like surgery.







Medications



Minoxidil (Rogaine) : An over-the-counter topical that stimulates hair growth. It may take 4–6 months for visible results.

Side effects include: Scalp irritation, Unwanted facial/body hair growth, and Contact dermatitis. Finasteride (Propecia) : A prescription oral medication for men only that reduces DHT levels and slows hair loss.

Side effects include: Decreased libido, Erectile dysfunction, and Breast tenderness or enlargement.

Hair Transplant Surgery



FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) are surgical options for advanced cases. These procedures redistribute hair from dense areas to bald spots for permanent results.

Pros and Cons of Proven Hair Growth Treatments

Topical & Oral Medications:

Pros: Clinically Proven, effective with consistent use

Cons: Potential side effects, must be used indefinitely

Laser Hair Growth Therapy:

Pros: Drug-free, safe, Clinically Proven, non-invasive

Cons: Higher upfront cost, but cost-effective over time, requires consistency

How to Help Prevent Hair Loss Before It Starts

While you can't change your genetics, you can take action to maintain healthier hair longer:



Use laser hair therapy early at the first signs of thinning

Eat a nutrient-rich diet with enough iron, protein, and vitamin D

Reduce stress through exercise, sleep, or mindfulness

Avoid smoking and minimize harsh styling practices Talk to your doctor if medications are contributing to hair loss

Baldness can be a frustrating experience-but it doesn't have to be permanent. Whether you're dealing with early signs of thinning or more advanced hair loss, there are clinically tested ways to stimulate hair growth and reclaim your confidence.

From laser hair growth solutions and red light therapy to medications and hair transplants, the earlier you act, the better your results will be.

Ready to take the first step?

Explore Hairmax Laser Devices : Clinically Proven, drug-free, and backed by science to regrow your hair naturally.

